SonyLiv's unbeatable series, based on establishing India's space and nuclear programs, has 8.8 IMDb rating

Some of the best Hindi web series are often mentioned among OTT lovers. Most people eagerly wait for Friday, because on this day, new series and films knock on the OTT platform. Today, we are talking about a series which has good ratings and is one of the most well-directed series ever produced in India. This series is not only available on Sony Liv but is also one of the most-watched web shows on the OTT platform. The series we are talking about here has received many awards. Also, the acting of the stars of this series has been highly appreciated.

The series was released in the year 2022

Two seasons of this series have come and it was released in the year 2022 on the OTT platform Sony Liv. If you have not been able to guess its name yet, then let us tell you that here we are talking about 'Rocket Boys'. The special thing is that this series shows the life story of Indian scientists Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The show explores their work in establishing India's space and nuclear programs, and their distinct personalities and ambitions

'Rocket Boys' cast

The series was well-liked on OTT and that is why its name is included in the list of top series of OTT. Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh, Saba Azad, Divyendu Bhattacharya and Regina Cassandra appeared in lead roles in Rocked Boys.

'Rocket Boys' IMDb rating

Usually, the success of films is judged by the box office collection. At the same time, to understand the success of the series, attention is paid to the rating. Rocket Boys has been given a rating of 8.8 by IMDb. With this, it has been included in the list of top series.

