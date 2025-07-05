Sena Ki Jai out now: Makers of Tanvi The Great release their first song | Deets Inside The trailer of Anupam Kher's film Tanvi the Great has been well-liked. Now the first song from this film has been released.

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher has given several classics in his career spanning 4 decades. His acting performance is liked not only in India but all over the world. These days, his latest release Metro In Dino is performing well at the cinemas. Now, after this, the veteran actor will be seen coming up with an inspirational film, not only as an actor but also as a director. Yes! Anupam Kher is marking his directorial debut with the upcoming film Tanvi the Great. Its trailer was well received by the audiences and now the makers have released the first song from the film.

Sena Ki Jai out now

Anupam Kher's film Tanvi the Great is the story of an autistic girl who wants to do something better in her life. Now the new song from this film has been released. This is an inspirational song in which actress Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the lead role of Tanvi, is seen. The lyrics of the song are quite inspirational and along with this, its music will also fill you with enthusiasm. In this song, Tanvi is praising the soldiers of the country and is seen paying tribute to them. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Jackie Shroff have also been included in the song.

Watch the song here:

Social media reactions

Fans seem to be loving the song. One user wrote, 'This is one of the best songs I have heard. Touched my soul.' Another user commented, 'Next level song, Jai Ho to the army, Jai Hind.' Another comment read, 'Jai Ho to the Indian Army, not the army.'

What is the story of Tanvi the Great?

The story of the film Tanvi the Great is the story of a girl who is a victim of autism and has faced many challenges in life since the beginning. Her challenges increase further when her father, who was posted in the army, dies. After this, one day, Tanvi also decides that she will become a part of the army like her father. Now this film is about the struggle of Tanvi.

