Sirai OTT release date: Where to watch Vikram Prabhu’s crime drama Sirai, a Tamil crime-court drama starring Vikram Prabhu, is set for its OTT premiere on ZEE5 from January 23, 2026, after a successful theatrical run.

The critically acclaimed crime-court drama film Sirai will premiere on the Tamil platform Zee5 from January 23, 2026. The film is based on a Tamil story and is co-written and directed by debutant director Suresh Rajakumari.

Produced by SS Lalith Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio, the film stars Vikram Prabhu, LK Akshay Kumar-son of producer SS Lalit Kumar, Anishma Anilkumar and Anantha Thambiraja in pivotal roles.

LK Akshay Kumar made an impressive debut

The film marks the debut of LK Akshay Kumar. It is also noteworthy that the Vikram Prabhu-Tamil alliance is back together after his previous Tamil directorial debut, Taanakkaran. The film Sirai will premiere on the Tamil platform ZEE5 from January 23, 2026.

Sirai plot and storyline

Sirai is a police procedural, with the story dealing with an escort police officer who is tasked with escorting a young man named Abdul and delivering him into the courts of justice because of a murder case. It portrays the journey and history of Abdul, who is looking forward to getting justice.

The film's core plot is the journey of an honest police officer who finds himself caught between complications, organisational pressures, humanitarian sentiments and ethical conflicts while taking a prisoner to court. It also features intense courtroom drama.

Sirai theatrical release and box office performance

Sirai was released in theatres on December 25, 2026. Now, after two months, the film will be released digitally. The budget of the Sirai was not very high, as it was around 3 crore Rupees, and it proved to be a huge success, as it turned out to be a profitable one, raking in more than Rs 11.9 crores in India in 8 days since its release in late December 2025 and grossing more than Rs 26.50 crores globally.

