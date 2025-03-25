7 must-watch series and films to be released on OTT last week of March With a wide variety of genres from action and crime thrillers to romantic dramas and comedies, this week’s OTT releases promise to keep viewers entertained with fresh and exciting content.

As usual, OTT platforms are ready to entertain audiences with a fresh lineup of movies and web series in the last week of March. A variety of exciting new content is set to drop on popular streaming platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Lionsgate Play, and Zee5. Here’s a list of the most anticipated films and series releasing this week:

Mufasa: The Lion King

The animated Hollywood movie Mufasa: The Lion King, which performed exceptionally well at the box office, is all set to make its OTT debut. The movie, which serves as a prequel to the 2019 classic The Lion King, will be available for streaming on the OTT platform JioCinema starting March 26. Fans of the franchise are eagerly awaiting this release.

Mister Housekeeping

Tamil cinema’s remarkable romantic drama Mister Housekeeping is gearing up for its OTT release. The film, which was released in theaters recently, will be available for streaming on the Tenkotta platform from March 25. The movie promises a fresh take on love and relationships, offering something new for the viewers.

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins is a thrilling Bollywood crime drama that will be available on Netflix starting March 27, 2025. The film is expected to captivate audiences with its gripping plot and stellar performances.

Om Kali Jai Kali

Looking for an intriguing web series? The Tamil series Om Kali Jai Kali is set to release on the OTT platform JioCinema on March 28. The series promises an engaging mix of drama and suspense, making it a must-watch for fans of Tamil entertainment.

Dhelulu Express

Famous stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, known for his impeccable comic timing, is back with a new show, Dhelulu Express. This light-hearted comedy series will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 27. Fans are excited to see Zakir’s unique sense of humor in a new avatar.

Deva

Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva, which had a successful run in cinemas on January 31, 2025, is now ready for its OTT debut. The movie will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 31. The film is expected to offer a thrilling ride for fans of action-packed dramas.

Viduthalai Part 2

After making a big impact at the box office, the Tamil film Viduthalai Part 2 starring Vijay Sethupathi is set to release on the Zee5 platform in Hindi on March 28. The film has already been available in Tamil, but now audiences can enjoy the Hindi version of this gripping film on the OTT platform.

With a wide variety of genres from action and crime thrillers to romantic dramas and comedies, this week’s OTT releases promise to keep viewers entertained with fresh and exciting content. Whether you’re a fan of Tamil cinema, Bollywood, or international films, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Stay tuned and get ready for a week of great entertainment!