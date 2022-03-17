Servant of the People: Where to watch Ukrainian Prez Zelensky's TV Series, IMDb rating, Review, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CIMRANSHAH Servant of the People poster featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Amid Russia-Ukraine War, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emerged as a global hero. at the same time, 'Servant of the People', the 2016 television series created by and starring him is also gaining much attention. Three seasons of the political comedy series, presented by Zelensky's production house Kvartal 95, were aired on the Ukrainian 1+1 channel and was adapted into a feature film after its successful first season in 2016. The Belarusian TV channel, Belarus-1, has been airing it since November 2019. Now, the satirical series, which originally streamed on Netflix from 2017 to 2021, has returned to the service.

What is Servant of the People?

Servant of the People is a Ukrainian political satire comedy television series created and produced by Volodymyr Zelensky, who stars as Vasyl Petrovych Goloborodko. Later it was adapted into a feature film.

Where to watch Servant of the People?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's comedy TV series can be watched on Netflix.

What is Servant of the People's IMDb rating?

7.1/10

Who is the creator of Servant of the People?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Who are the producers of Servant of the People?

Volodymyr Zelensky, Andriy Yakovlev, Boris Schefir, Olexiy Kiryushenko

Star cast of Servant of the People?

Volodymyr Zelensky, Stanislav Boklan, Olena Kravets, Jury Krapov, Mykhailo Fatalov, Oleksandr Pikalov, Eugene Koshovyi, Viktor Saraykin, Natalia Sumska, Kateryna Kisten

How many seasons does Servant of the People have?

There are three seasons of the political comedy series, in addition to a feature film.

How can I see Servant of the People Trailer?

Check out the trailers of Servant of the People here:

Story/plot of Servant of the People?

In a classic case of fiction prefacing reality, Zelensky plays the lead character, Vasyl Petrovych Holoborodko, an absent-minded high school history teacher who is elected President of Ukraine after his profane rant about corruption in the country is recorded by one of his students, who uploads the footage to YouTube and turns him into an Internet sensation. Holoborodko's students launch a crowdfunding campaign for his candidacy in Ukraine's presidential race against his wishes, eventually propelling him to political victory.

​How to download Servant of the People online?

You can download Servant of the People series from YouTube or from other paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix after the makers' announcement.

Where can I watch Servant of the People full series online?

Netflix

Where can I check the review of Servant of the People movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage of Servant of the People review on the link given below.

