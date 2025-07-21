Salakaar Teaser Out: Naveen Kasturia's series is based on real-life incident, know its release date and cast Jio Hotstar has announced the release date of its upcoming series 'Salakaar' featuring Mukesh Rishi, Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy.

New Delhi:

Several patriotic series and movies are released in August, given that India celebrates Independence Day, commemorating its freedom from British rule on August 15, 1947. This time too, Jio Hotstar's patriotic series based on a real-life incident will be released next month. Featuring Aspirants actor Naveen Kasturia in lead role, the series titled 'Salakaar' revolves around the story of an extraordinary Indian spy.

Salakaar is based on true events

Jio Hotstar has announced the release date of its upcoming series 'Salakaar'. The announcement video released by the makers starts with a voice over. It is said that General Zia wants to make the first nuclear bomb for Pakistan. Along with this, a glimpse of the main actors of the project, Mukesh Rishi, Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, is also seen. Its story is based on true events.

The story is based on Ajit Doval?

The story of the series is based on the timeline where India sends a smart officer there to stop Pakistan, who is both a spy and an officer. In the video, he is described as a trump card and his qualities are enumerated, who is also a former IPS officer. He lives secretly in Pakistan. The story of 'Salakaar' is somehow based around National Advisor Ajit Doval. Seems like Naveen Kasturia has played the character inspired by Ajit Doval.

Watch Salakaar's teaser here:

Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia will play the lead roles

Talking about the cast of 'Salakaar', Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy and Mukesh Rishi are seen in this short video. Mukesh Rishi has appeared in the role of Pakistani General Zia. While Naveen has appeared in the lead role of 'Salakaar'. The series will stream on Jio Hotstar from August 8.

