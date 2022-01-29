Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGARM/AJAY DEVGN Rudra Trailer Out: Fierce cop Ajay Devgn on a mission in high-intensity crime thriller

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all set to make his web debut with 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness'. On Saturday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped the trailer in which he can be seen in an intense and fierce avatar. Sharing the trailer, Ajay wrote, "The line between light and the darkness… that's where I live. #Rudra coming soon on @DisneyPlusHS." A remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series "Luther", The Hotstar Specials series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the series also stars Atul Kulkarni, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Talking about his web series, Ajay Devgn said "My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me, and I am looking forward to working with Applause and BBC to bring this series to life on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. ''Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I can''t wait to begin this new journey!"

"Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time the character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona, is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times," Devgn added.

"Rudra" is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and reimagines the iconic globally successful British series "Luther", for Indian audiences. The release date for Rudra is yet to be announced. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.