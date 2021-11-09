Raveena Tandon's debut series ‘Aranyak’ to release on Dec 10 on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon's digital debut series "Aranyak" will release on Netflix on December 10, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. In a social media post on their official Twitter account, the streamer announced the release date. “Lights, camera, action. @TandonRaveena is back with a bang, in these serene hills which have a secret to hide. #Aranyak arrives on Netflix, December 10th. #AranyakOnNetflix,” the tweet read.

The upcoming crime thriller show narrates a dark and gritty tale after a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop (Tandon) must join hands with her city-bred replacement (Parambrata Chatterjee), on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest, the official synopsis read.

The 47-year-old actor, a popular star of 90s and early 2000s, is known for movies like “Mohra”, “Dilwale”, “Laadla”, “Ziddi”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “Shool”, “Daman”, “Satta”, among others.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, Aranyak is helmed by Rohan Sippy as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul. The teaser gives a sneak peek of the whodunnit that brings together a stellar cast including Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain, and Indraneil Sengupta amongst many others.

On a related note, Raveena will also be seen in director Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 with Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar. The film will release in theatres in multiple languages on April 14, 2022. The movie was earlier supposed to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.