'Rattu toota...' Lovekesh Kataria trolled for copying Elvish Yadav In Bigg Boss OTT 3

Lovekesh Kataria trolled for copying Elvish Yadav

One of the most popular reality shows, Bigg Boss OTT 3 has hit our mobile phones. After the grand premiere, its first episode also went on air, in which the contestants were seen bonding with each other. At the same time, there was an argument between Ranveer Shorey and Lovekesh Kataria. Apart from this, tension was also seen between many other contestants. Let us tell you that Lovekesh Kataria is a YouTuber and is also a close friend of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Now a video of him has surfaced, in which he is seen copying Elvish.

Lovekesh copied Elvish in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss fan page Bigg Boss Tak has shared a video on the social media handle X, in which Lovekesh Kataria is seen sitting in the living room with the rest of the contestants of the house and telling them a story related to 'Sher Bandariya'. Let us tell you that Elvish also told the same story to the contestants in his season. In such a situation, now after watching this video of Lovekesh, fans are seen trolling him fiercely.

After watching this video, users are seen giving their respective reactions. One user has commented, 'Yes, that is a good story, the contestants of this season will not know it, that's why he is telling it." Another user wrote, "He has come by rote everything." The third wrote, "It worked once, it will not work again and again, Joker 2.0." Another comment read, "Rattu Toota."

Elvish's advice to Lovekesh

In an interview, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant revealed that he had talked to the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner before coming to the house. Elvish Yadav had advised him to complete his journey in a good manner and consider it as a holiday.

