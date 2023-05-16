Randeep Hooda's upcoming web series Inspector Avinash trailer out. Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER: ASLIURVASHIANS Randeep Hooda's upcoming web series Inspector Avinash is based on true events.

Randeep Hooda is all set to take on the role of supercop Avinash Mishra in the upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash. He will dole out his own brand of justice to criminals and culprits, involving plenty of gore and violence. His character also becomes a one-man army who takes matters into his own hands.

The series is set in the late 1990s and is based on the true-life adventures of Uttar Pradesh police officer Avinash Mishra, who challenged the arms mafia. The trailer showcases Avinash Mishra and his team, battle to curb the mafia's growing dominance. As he fights for a crime-free society with an unmatched network of informants called Mayajaal, the show vividly portrays the grueling and intense scenes of how Mishra fought gangsters and the sacrifices and risks involved in fighting for justice in a corrupt system.

At the trailer launch event, Randeep Hooda shared his excitement and said, "As an actor, I am always drawn towards real-life stories of unsung heroes." It is important to tell stories rooted in India, stories that depict the struggles and triumphs of our people. Mishra's story is sort of a real-life modern-day Robinhood, fighting against crime and standing up for what's right, and I am truly honored to be part of this heroic story. While I love playing cop roles, this one was different. "I spent a lot of time with Avinash Ji to get the nuances right."

Written and directed by Neeraj Pathak, the show also features an ensemble cast that includes Urvashi Rautela, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Freddy Daruwala, Rahul Mittra, and Adhyayan Suman. The series will premiere in JioCinema on May 18.

Randeep Hooda made his OTT debut last year with the Netflix drama CAT. His last feature film was Salman Khan's Radhe in 2021. He has upcoming projects, including, Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Tera Kya Hoga Lovely with Ileana D'Cruz, in the pipeline.

