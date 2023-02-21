Prey for the Devil OTT Release Date: Bone-chilling tale of horror and survival to release on Lionsgate Play

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Prey for the Devil OTT Release Date

'Prey for the Devil' OTT Release Date: Stories of exorcism are a dime a dozen. But how do you eliminate a demon possessing multiple people, spreading like an epidemic? The answers lie in Prey for the Devil. Directed by Daniel Stamm, the story is a pulse-pounding thriller, set at a time when there is a rise in demonic possessions across the globe. Mapping the life of a young nun’s journey into her past and how she was hounded by spirits since she was a child, the movie will have you clutching your fist in fear.

The quality of the narrative is enhanced by the stellar onscreen performances from a talented cast comprising Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Lisa Palfrey, Nicholas Ralph, and Ben Cross. The much-anticipated thriller is set to release in India on Lionsgate Play on 24th February 2023.

Sharing his thoughts about this captivating thriller, director Daniel Stamm, said, "Ann is on a journey that comes with an intriguing backstory. I wanted to really ground the movie in her point of view, it’s a non-stop thriller and psychological drama. What really hooked me about the character was that she loved her mother so much. Ann needed her to be possessed and not abusive, she had to put her mom’s disturbing behaviour on demonic possession, which I thought was a beautiful thing for the character. If Ann learns at St. Michael’s that demons don’t exist, that would be even worse for her than having to face one.”

Christian Navarro, playing an important role in the movie, added “I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of a few projects with strong female leads. Prey for the Devil was the first time I had seen this genre accessed this way, with a woman as the lead, as an exorcist taking the helm of the ship. I was very attracted to that. I have three younger sisters and am always interested in telling those kinds of stories.”

