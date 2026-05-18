Panchayat Season 5: When can fans expect Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa's show to release?

New Delhi:

The wait for the next chapter of Panchayat is finally over. Months after Season 4 ended on a tense and emotional note, the makers, at Prime Video's slate of releases in March, had officially confirmed that Season 5 is happening. The much-loved rural comedy-drama will return with more politics, personal dilemmas, and everyday chaos from Phulera village.

Panchayat Season 5: Tentative release timeline

The announcement came as part of Prime Video’s new Indian content slate. While the makers have not shared an exact release date yet, it is likely that the new season will arrive sometime in 2026. However, an official confirmation from the makers is awaited. Just like the previous seasons, Panchayat Season 5 will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

In April, the makers also confirmed that filming for Panchayat Season 5 had already begun. Sharing the update during the slate announcement, the caption read: "6 years of being in Phulera and never wanting to leave #PanchayatOnPrime, New Season, Now Filming."

How did Panchayat Season 4 end?

The last season ended with several unanswered questions. Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, was seen thinking about his future after his CAT results. Manju Devi, played by Neena Gupta, was dealing with a painful electoral defeat, while Pradhan Ji was still trying to process everything that had happened around him. The story did not really end; it simply stopped at a turning point.

Season 5 is expected to continue from there, picking up the emotional threads left behind in Season 4. The makers are likely to stick to the same formula that made the series work so well in the first place: simple humour, grounded storytelling, emotional moments, and the unpredictability of village life.

All you need to know about the cast of Panchayat

Panchayat continues to be backed by The Viral Fever, with Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar leading the show creatively. Chandan Kumar has written the new season, while Mishra returns as director. The familiar cast, including Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha, is also set to return.

Also read: Prime Video 2026 slate highlights: Panchayat Season 5 announced, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae S2 teaser out