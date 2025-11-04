OTT releases this week [Nov 4-9, 2025]: What’s new to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5 November kicks off with a bang on OTT — from Pedro Pascal’s The Fantastic 4: First Steps and Huma Qureshi’s Maharani Season 4 to Tamil romance Kiss and thriller Baramulla. Here’s your full list of what’s streaming this week.

The first week of November 2025 has something for every kind of cinema lover, from the superhero action-adventure film The Fantastic 4: First Steps to the Tamil romantic drama Kiss and the political series Maharani Season 4.

This week's lineup features some of the most anticipated films and shows releasing across multiple streaming platforms, including JioHotstar, Netflix, Sony LIV, and Prime Video. If you’re looking for something to binge-watch this weekend, this article is for you, as we've curated a list of all the exciting new releases hitting OTT this week.

OTT releases this week

1. The Fantastic 4: First Steps

The English superhero action thriller film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hit the screens on July 25, 2025, is all set to make its digital debut this November 5, 2025. Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby's starrer film will be made available to stream on the JioHotstar platform.

The film follows the story of four astronauts who have powers like invisibility and stretchability will now face their biggest challenge, Victor Von Doom.

2. Kiss

The Tamil language love story, Kiss, starring Kavin and Preethi Asrani, is going to be released on OTT platform Zee 5 from November 7, 2025. Directed by Sathish Krishnan and PA Shanmugam, the film is produced by Raahul under the banner of Romeo Pictures.

3. Baramulla

Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli's Hindi horror thriller film, Baramulla, will hit the digital screens of Netflix on November 7. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie follows the investigation of the child kidnapping mystery in the Kashmir valley.

4. Maharani Season 4

Huma Qureshi's political drama thriller, Maharani Season 4, will be released on November 7 on the Sony LIV platform. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the fourth instalment in the 'Maharani' franchise will see Rani Bharti (played by Huma Qureshi) stepping into national politics.

Besides Qureshi, the Maharani Season 4 features Shweta Basu Prasad as a new addition and seasoned actors like Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak are also part of this series.

5. Maxton Hall Season 2

The romantic drama series, Maxton Hall, has returned with its second season. Starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, the series will be released on November 7, 2025, on the Prime Video platform. The show is created by Tarek Roehlinger and Martin Schreier and written by Ceylan Yildirim.

