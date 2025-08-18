New OTT releases this week in India [August 19-25, 2025]: From Maa to Maareesan, full streaming list This week’s OTT lineup has something for everyone! From Bigg Boss 19 to Kajol’s Maa and Tamil thriller Maareesan, here’s the full list of movies and shows streaming now.

New Delhi:

Several new movies and shows are set to stream online. From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 to Kajol's supernatural thriller Maa, several releases will stream on multiple platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar and more. Let's have a look at them here:

OTT releases this week: List of movies and shows

Stalking Samantha - 13 Years of Terror

A three-part true crime documentary series, Stalking Samantha, is the real-life story of Samantha Stites, a Michigan woman who faced relentless harassment from Christopher Thomas for over a decade and her will to live.

Cast: Cody Losinger, Stephen Pflug, Jada Sanchez, Anna Dainton, Justin Gordon, Kyle Rappaport

OTT Release Date: August 19

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The Tangled Tale of Amanda Knox

The twisted tale of Amanda Knox focuses on Amanda Knox, an American student who has moved to Italy to pursue further studies, but gets jailed on false charges of murder. The show traces his fight to prove his innocence and rebuild his life, while also explaining why the world judged and condemned him so quickly.

Cast: Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Giuseppe De Domenico

OTT Release Date: August 20

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Soothravakyam

Christo Xavier, an inspector admired for mentoring local students and turning his police station into a hub for the community, finds his world turned upside down when a missing person case comes his way.

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Alocious, Deepak Parambol

OTT Release Date: August 21

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Long Story Short

Long Story Short is an animated comedy about a family traveling through time, following the siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again. It was produced by the same person who brought us BoJack Horseman.

Cast: Ben Feldman, Angelique Cabral, Abbi Jacobson

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Netflix

Peacemaker Season 2

In Peacemaker Season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is just as he wants it to be. But this quest also forces him to confront his painful past and take the future into his own hands.

Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Daniel Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Shodha

Lawyer Rohit's wife in Madikeri goes missing after a fatal accident, throwing his life into turmoil. Matters get even worse when the police bring home a woman who is claimed to be Rohit's wife, but Rohit is convinced that she is an imposter.

Cast: Pawan Kumar, Siri Ravikumar, Anusha Ranganath, Arun Sagar, Ravi Hansur, Diya Hegde

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Zee5

Invasion Season 3

Season 3 of Invasion sees the main characters working as a team on a crucial mission to infiltrate the alien mothership. All the heroes must work together, using their experience and expertise, to save Earth.

Cast: Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Shane Zaza, India Brown, Enver Gjokaj, Erika Alexander

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: AppleTV+

Maa

After the death of her husband due to a supernatural cause, a mother and her daughter visit her hometown, where they encounter a demonic curse that puts their lives in danger.

Cast: Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Netflix

Maareesan

A cunning thief targets an old man suffering from Alzheimer's who needs a ride to get out of town. But as he tries to rob his victim, his journey turns strange and violent.

Cast: Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil, Sithara

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Netflix

Thalaivan Thalaivi

Thalaivi is the story of a couple who get married. But soon their lives are thrown into turmoil as they cannot stop bickering and fighting with each other, which turns their relationship sour. The film shows their journey of getting back to each other.

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen, Yogi Babu

OTT Release Date: August 22

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

Bon Appétit, Your Majesty is the story of a chef who time-travels to the Joseon era and meets a tyrannical king. Her modern dishes entice the king's taste buds, but will she be able to cope with the royal challenges that need to be seen.

Cast: Im Yoon-ah, Lee Chae-min, Kang Han-na, Choi Gwi-hwa

OTT Release Date: August 23

OTT Platform: Netflix

Bigg Boss 19

Salman Khan will be seen hosting Bigg Boss show once again in the 19th season. This year's theme is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkar'. Along with Colors TV, the show can be viewed on OTT.

Cast: The list of participants is yet to be released

OTT Release Date: August 24

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

