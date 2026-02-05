OTT releases this week [February 5-7, 2026]: The Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Queen of Chess and more From The Raja Saab, Parasakthi, Queen of Chess, here's a complete list of the OTT releases streaming this week with release dates and platforms.

New Delhi:

The first week of February brings a fresh list of OTT releases, with new films and series arriving across popular streaming platforms. From horror comedies like The Raja Saab to light-hearted entertainment such as Nari Nari Naduma Murari, viewers have plenty of options for a relaxed binge-watch at home.

In addition, English shows and films like The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 and Queen of Chess are also set to release on OTT platforms this week. Here's a look at what to stream.

What's new on OTT platforms this week

1. The Raja Saab

OTT release date - February 6

Maruthi Dasari's Tamil horror comedy The Raja Saab starring Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt and Nidhhi Agerwal will start streaming on JioHotstar platform from February 6, 2026.

For the unversed, Prabhas' movie hit the big screens during Pongal 2026 earned Rs 205 crore worldwide and Rs 143 crore at the domestic box office.

2. Parasakthi

OTT release date - February 7

The Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, and Sreeleela, is set to make its OTT debut on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Viewers can stream the period drama on the Zee5 platform.

3. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

OTT release date - February 5

The fourth instalment of Netflix’s legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer is set to release on February 5, 2026. Created by Ted Humphrey and David E. Kelley, the series features Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, and Angus Sampson in key roles.

4. Nari Nari Naduma Murari

OTT release date - February 4

The romantic comedy film, Nari Nari Naduma Murari is available to stream on Prime Video. A Kodandarami Reddy's directorial stars Samyuktha Menon, Sharwanand, Sampath Raj in key roles. The movie failed to perform well at the box office upon its release. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 24.9 crore within 22 days of its release.

5. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

OTT release date - February 6

According to reports, Kapil Sharma's comedy-drama film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is expected to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar from February 6, 2026. However, the streaming platform is yet to share an official release date announcement poster.

For the unversed, the film was initially released in theaters on December 12, 2025, but was affected by a clash with Dhurandhar, prompting the makers to re-release it in theaters on January 9, 2026.

6. Queen of Chess

OTT release date - February 6

The documentary Queen of Chess, directed by Rory Kennedy, follows the life of Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgar. Viewers can stream the film on Netflix from February 6, 2026. The makers dropped the official trailer on January 19, 2026, with a description, "A Hungarian girl dreams of conquering the male-dominated world of international chess. After a 15-year battle against world champion Garry Kasparov, Judit Polgár revolutionizes the sport’s patriarchal culture to become one of the greatest chess prodigies in history and the greatest woman chess player of all time. Releasing on Netflix February 6th (sic)."

7. Salvador

OTT release date - February 6

The action drama show, Salvador will start streaming on Netflix from February 6, 2026. Aitor Gabilondo's directorial revolves around the story of a desperate father who infiltrates a neo-Nazi group to save his daughter.

It features Luis Tosar, Fariba Sheikhan, Leonor Watling in key roles.

