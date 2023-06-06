OTT Releases This Week: Bloody Daddy, Avatar 2, Bloodhounds and other new web series and movies

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE New OTT Movies and web series releasing this week

OTT Releases This Week: After a thrilling first week, OTT platforms have an array of new Hindi web series and movies streaming online. From Shahid Kapoor's thriller web series Bloody Daddy, and James Cameron's Avatar 2 to Kdrama Bloodhounds, many interesting series and movies are releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Jio Cinema, and others. So get ready with your watchlist and add these titles for an amasing session of binge-watch.

Know what all is releasing on OTT platforms this week-

Bloody Daddy

Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy is one of the most awaited thriller movies. It shows Kapoor as a killing machine as he plays a swift assassin Sumair, who goes on a killing spree slashing whoever comes in his way. He faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. The film also stars Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Vivan Bhathena, Zeishan Quadri, Ankur Bhatia, Mukesh Bhhatt, Sartaaj Kakkar. It is a remake of 2011 French film "Sleepless Night".

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Ali Abbas Zafar

Language: Hindi

Avatar: The Way Of Water

After winning hearts all over the world, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to OTT. A sequel to 2009 blockbuster Avatar, which is the all-time highest grossing movie in the world, Avatar 2 is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the story of the Sully family -- Jake (Worthington) , Neytiri (Saldana) , and their kids -- the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Directed by: James Cameron

Language: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

2018: Everyone Is A Hero

The Malayalam-language drama 2018: Everyone Is A Hero, which released in theatres on May 5, is coming to OTT. It narrates the story of the devastating Kerala floods that occurred in 2018 when people from all walks of life came together to survive the calamity.. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Indrans, Kunchacko Boban, Aparna Balamurali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Asif Ali, Lal, Narain, Tanvi Ram, Sshivada, Kalaiyarasan, Aju Varghese, Siddique, Joy Mathew and Sudheesh.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Jude Anthany Joseph

Language: Hindi, Tamil & Telugu

Never Have I Ever 4

Never Have I Ever 4 is all about new romance and adventure. It features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and her friends in high school. Ramakrishnan plays Devi in the show that revolves around the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Devi is an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 8, 2023

Directed by: Mindy Kaling

Language: English

UP65

UP65 is based on a Hindi novel of the same name and written by Nikhil Sachan. It stars debutant actor Shine Pandey who plays an innocent boy who has just cleared IIT and got an admission to IIT BHU Banaras. He experiences different emotions and bonds like friendship, love, responsibilities and many more as he set on a new journey.

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Release Date: June 8, 2023

Directed by: Gaganjeet Singh

Language: Hindi

Bloodhounds

Kdrama Bloodhounds stars Woo Do-hwan, Lee Sang-yi, Park Sung-Woong, and Huh Joon-ho in the lead roles. It follows the story os three young people who enter the world of private loans in pusuit of money. Things take a deadly turn as they get caught up in it.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Kim Joo-hwan

Language: Korean

The Crowded Room

Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried's 10-episode show The Crowded Room is a gripping anthology series. It explores explore the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. Season one is inspired by the award-winning biography “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. It features Tom Holland as Billy Milligan and Amanda Seyfried plays a clinical psychologist.

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Akiva Goldsman

Language: English

Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from Austria's countryside to the highest echelons of the American dream is shown in this three-part documentary series. It will cover his entire life and also feature interviews with his friends.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Lesley Chilcott

Language: English

The Devil You Know

A true test of ‘Family is Everything’, The Devil You Know makes you question the lengths you would go to, to protect your family. When formerly-incarcerated Marcus Cowans discovers the possible misdeeds of one of his brothers he finds himself in a personal dilemma of protecting his brother or protecting the rest of his loved ones. With a stunning cast of Wu Omar Epps, Michael Ealy, Michael Beach, Theo Rossi, and Erica Tazel the film looks to provide audiences with a drama jam-packed with an aura of mystery to keep you on your toes.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date: June 9, 2023

Directed by: Charles Murray

Language: English

Indian Summers Season 2

Step into the mesmerising world of ‘Indian Summer Season 2’, a captivating historical drama that transports viewers to the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas and tea plantations of Northern India. Set three years after Season 1, this 10-episodic series unfolds in 1935, in the enchanting Indian retreat of Shimla, nestled in the Himalayas. The assassination attempt on Viceroy Lord Willingdon and the unexpected arrival of Lord Hawthorne throws Ralph's future into uncertainty. Meanwhile, Cynthia's Royal Simla Club becomes the setting for a momentous visit from Maharaja Maritpur and his elegant and enigmatic mistress, Sirene.

OTT Platform: MX Player

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Directed by: Charles Murray

Language: Hindi

Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar

Explore the ancient city of Vadnagar, Gujarat, in Warner Bros. Discovery's captivating two-part docuseries, "Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar." With collaboration from esteemed institutions, the series unveils extraordinary archaeological evidence, showcasing the city's profound historical significance and enduring legacy. Hosted by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, the series brings Vadnagar to life through expert interviews, cutting-edge 3D visual effects, and a captivating narrative that weaves together its people, structures, and events.

OTT Platform: discovery+

Release Date: June 7, 2023

Hosted by: Manoj Muntashir

Language: Hindi

Happy Binge-Watching!

