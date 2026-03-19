OTT releases of the week [March 19-22]: Peaky Blinders - The Immortal Man, Chiraiya, BTS' Comeback to others

New Delhi:

There are new releases in films and web series this week on OTT platforms. Netflix, Prime, and Jio Hotstar are set to offer new content in different genres, including dramas, thrillers, music, and documentary films, which are going to provide users with new options for entertainment at home. This includes Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man on Netflix, Chiraiya on Jio Hotstar, and other releases including BTS: The Comeback Live Arirang on Netflix.

Let's have a look at the complete list of films and releases hitting OTT this week.

1. Jazz City (Sony LIV - March 19)

Set in 1971 Kolkata against the backdrop of the Bangladesh Liberation War, this Bengali political thriller unfolds within the confines of a jazz club. Inside the club, music, mystery, and resistance intertwine. Arifin Shuvoo stars as the protagonist, Jimmy Roy, a man who wishes to steer clear of controversy, yet finds himself inevitably drawn into a series of dangerous events by circumstance. The series is written, created, and directed by Soumik Sen. It also features Soumisen Maitra, Shantanu Ghatak, Aniruddha Gupta, and Alexandra Taylor.

2. Chiraiya (Jio Hotstar - March 20)

Kamlesh (Divya Dutta) is the quintessential ideal daughter-in-law; however, she discovers that her sister-in-law, Pooja, is enduring physical abuse at the hands of her husband. Now, Kamlesh faces a difficult choice: preserve the family's honor or do what is morally right. Directed by Shashant Shah, this social drama challenges the dangerous traditions of complicity and silence within marriage. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra.

3. Kasaragod Embassy (ZEE5 - March 20)

A Malayalam crime thriller featuring Abu Salim and Govind Pai as two cousins. Their quest for a better life leads them into a perilous underworld, a realm where forged identities, high-stakes deals, and shifting allegiances put their friendship and livelihoods to the ultimate test.

4. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man (Netflix - March 20)

Cillian Murphy returns as Tommy Shelby, four years after the series finale. This feature-length film was written by Steven Knight and directed by Tom Harper. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, and Packy Lee. The film premiered at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on March 2 and will be released on Netflix on March 20.

Making a powerful comeback once again, the story this time is darker and more action-packed than ever before. Returning after two years, this French action-thriller features Lina El Arabi reprising her role as Lyana, who is on a mission to avenge her father's death. Meanwhile, Marina Foïs returns in the role of Selma, a contract killer. This series will be released on Netflix on March 18 in selected theatres.

5. Border 2 (Netflix - March 20)

Border 2 (2026) is a war drama film, directed by Anurag Singh, and stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film, set in the context of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, takes the story forward with operations carried out jointly by the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The film focuses on the story of Operation Chengiz Khan, depicting the fierce battles and sacrifices made by soldiers.

6. BTS: The Comeback Live ARIRANG (Netflix - March 21)

This is a special live event featuring BTS’s big return show, 'BTS: The Comeback Live | ARIRANG'. According to the synopsis on Netflix, 'BTS makes their monumental return to celebrate the release of their new album with a global live performance from Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square.'

It is expected to be a huge global event, especially for fans who have been patiently waiting for their comeback. Fans in India can now watch BTS: The Comeback Live | ARIRANG from 4:30 pm IST onwards. The concert, celebrating their new album ARIRANG, will be held at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, marking the group’s first full live show in three years.

7. Wicked: For Good (JioHotstar - March 21)

The second instalment of the musical adaptation, Wicked: For Good (2025), follows the story of the fugitive Witch of the West, Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo), and the face of the Wizard's regime, Glinda (played by Ariana Grande). The plot of the story includes campaigning, corruption, and the importance of friendship.

Also Read: From Sinners and One Battle After Another to F1: Oscar nominated films to watch on OTT