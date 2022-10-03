OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this week: Madhuri Dixit's Maja Ma, The Good Doctor S6 and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this week

OTT Movies and Web Shows releasing this week: The month of October has started with many exciting line-ups of movies and shows on OTT. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Zee5, Voot Select, Aha, Hulu and others served content related to every genre- from thriller, drama, and romance to sci-fi. This week, Madhuri Dixit returns to OTT with a powerful role in Maja Ma. on the other hand, shows like The Good Doctor and Grey's Anatomy are back with new seasons. Have a look at what to binge-watch this week-

The Good Doctor: Season 6: EP 1

"The Good Doctor", based on the Korean series of the same name, features Freddie Highmore as Murphy, a young autistic surgeon with savant syndrome, a rare condition in which a person with significant mental disabilities demonstrates certain abilities far in excess of average. The sixth season has 22 episodes which will premiere every week. The series also stars Hill Harper, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, Bria Samone Henderson and Osvaldo Benavides.

The Good Doctor Season 1 to 5 is available on Hulu

OTT Platform: Hulu

Release Date – October 3, 2022

Directed by: David Shore

Language: English

Maja Ma

Madhuri Dixit, who hails from a Maharashtrian background is seen in an unprecedented avatar as a Gujarati housewife in the movie 'Maja Ma'. The film presents the actress in a complex and fearless role. She will be seen dancing to Garba beats. The film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, MalharThakar and Ninad Kamat in pivotal roles.

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – October 6, 2022

Directed by: Anand Tiwari

Language: Hindi

Feels Like Home (Season 2)

Feels Like Home Season 2 deals with more serious issues as the boys start to deal with not just setting up the house, but how to sustain it. The season touches upon how the boys react to difficulties in life. The series is still an honest, coming-of-age dramedy about four boys and their lives together, where we see a very unique side to the boys through them being honest about their vulnerabilities to dealing with the complexities of relationships and their friendship. Expect mature conversations, raw emotions, and boys from Season 1 turning into men.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – October 7, 2022

Directed by: Sahir Raza

Language: Hindi

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 19

The season 18 finale of Grey's Anatomy left fans wanting more. The long-running medical drama features Ellen Pompeo in the lead. Pompeo joins fellow original stars Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr in coming back for season 19

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – October 6, 2022

Directed by: Krista Vernoff

Language: English

Criminal Justice S3

Pankaj Tripathi reprises the role of the witty lawyer Madhav Mishra in the third season of the crime-legal thriller. In the new season, Mishra questions the judiciary system and its limits. According to reports, season 3 focuses on juvenile justice. The series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee and Purab Kohli.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – August 26, 2022

End Date: October 7, 2022

Directed by: Rohan Sippy

Language: Hindi

Happy binge watching!

