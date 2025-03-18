Malayalam movie 'Officer on Duty' gears up for digital release, know its OTT release date here If you are planning to watch the movie sitting at home, then an action-thriller film 'Officer on Duty' is going to be released on OTT. After being released in theatres, now this Malayalam language film is gearing up for digital release.

Malayalam film 'Officer on Duty' is now ready to release on OTT after theatres. People have been waiting for this action-thriller film for a long time, now this film is ready to release on the OTT platform Netflix. The information about the release of this film starring Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani, Vishak Nair and Jagdish on OTT has been given by the OTT giant itself.

Netflix's post

Through a post on the social media site X, Netflix revealed that 'Officer on Duty' will be released on Netflix from March 20 in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages. For the unversed, the film explores themes of crime, investigation, blurred lines between right and wrong, revenge, family and the psychological burden on law enforcement officers.

What is the story of the film?

The story of the film revolves around a tough and angry police inspector named Harishankar, who is recently demoted to the post of Circle Inspector (CI). The story takes an interesting turn when Harishankar receives a complaint about Chandrababu, who runs a jewellery racket. Unaware of the challenges that lie ahead, Harishankar decides to investigate the case. What unfolds is a whole list of horrific crimes, which are also linked to his tragic history.

The film will be released in how many languages?

The film 'Officer on Duty', which released in theatres in February, will feature Kunchacko Boban in the role of CI Harishankar, while actress Priyamani will be seen as Geeta, Jagadish Chandrababu, Vishak Nair as Christy Savio, Aadukalam Naren as Commissioner Marthandam, Ramzan Muhammad as Shyam Babu and Aishwarya Raj as Anna Louis. The film is directed by Jeetu Ashraf and written by Shahi Kabir. Apart from Malayalam, this film will also be available to watch in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages.

