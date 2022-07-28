Never Have I Ever S3 Trailer Video: Devi & Paxton finally make it official but wait, who is that new guy?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Never Have I Ever 3

Never Have I Ever S3 Trailer Video: Devi is back and how! She's the most popular high school teen at the moment and why not? After dating Ben she's moved on to Paxton Yosida. The newest couple, Paxton, finally makes a starry entry into the school campus and all eyes are on them. But, are things easy for Devi ever? Well, the answer is Never. She's again caught up with what others are thinking and in that mess, another student, or precisely, another Indian student, makes a smashing entry. And once again jaws are flung open.

In the trailer video, Devi asks her friends before another clip of her and Paxton highlights the insecurities in their relationship. "It's believable that we're together, right?"

In the trailer, Paxton confesses to Devi that he likes her. He said, "I like you.". In response, Devi stated, "Yeah, but why? No one else thinks we make any sense." "No, you don't think we make any sense," Paxton corrects her.

In Season 3 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. True to the creativity of Mindy Kaling, the trailer features several chaotic and tender moments, but the saying "be careful what you thirst for" rings true, as it not only shows Devi and Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison)'s ever-present bond but a potential new romantic interest that could throw off the already imbalanced dynamic of the love triangle. With steamy makeup sessions galore throughout the teaser, Paxton and Devi take their romance to the next level, but not without a few bumps in the road - whether they be amusing moments like Devi's shirt getting caught on her head as she tries to take it off, or the mounting pressure of everyone's eyes on her.

"Let's see what the human body can do, baby!" enthusiastically adds Devi as the trailer comes to a close.

Netflix dropped the trailer for season 3 of 'Never Have I Ever' on Wednesday. Taking to their official Twitter handle, they dropped a trailer video along with a caption. They wrote, "Devi and the gang are back! Never Have I Ever Season 3 premieres August 12!"

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment's Howard Klein and David Miner.

'Never Have I Ever' was renewed for two more seasons the last march, with the fourth season concluding the Netflix series run, projected to be released in 2023.

