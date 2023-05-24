Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
  5. Netflix's new Hindi web series Kohrra explores dark facets of love and relationship | FIRST LOOK

Netflix's new Hindi web series Kohrra's story follows the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : India TV Entertainment Desk | New Delhi
Published on: May 24, 2023 16:20 IST
Netflix's new Hindi web series Kohrra's first look was dropped on Wednesday and instantly became a rage on the internet. It explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and relationship through the overlay of a crime investigation. The show, which had its title revealed on Wednesday, is an investigative drama and stars Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly and Manish Chaudhary, and has a mix of Hindi and Punjabi languages.

Netflix's upcoming show Kohrra's story follows the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families are revealed.

Sudip Sharma, the mastermind behind the series, said: "When Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia came to me with the idea of 'Kohrra', I was drawn to the possibilities of a fresh and distinct cop investigative story underlined with the complexities of human emotions. Together, we've tried to create a show that not only engages you and keeps you hooked throughout but also stays with you after."

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, and put together by screenwriter Sudip Sharma and filmmaker Randeep Jha, 'Kohrra' is slated to release on Netflix.

