Mrs Deshpande ending explained: Madhuri Dixit’s secret, escape and season 2 hint Madhuri Dixit’s Mrs Deshpande ends with shocking truths, emotional reunions and a dramatic escape. Here’s a simple, spoiler-filled explanation of the crime thriller’s ending.

Madhuri Dixit's psychological crime thriller Mrs Deshpande was released on JioHotstar on December 19, 2025. Created by Nagesh Kukunoor, the 6-episode series has sparked mixed reactions from viewers online.

For the unversed, Mrs Deshpande is adapted from the French show La Mante and those who haven't watched this series yet and are wondering about its ending, this article is for you. Read on to know the ending of this crime thriller.

Mrs Deshpande: Story and plot

The series follows the story of a former serial killer, Seema Deshpande, played by Madhuri Dixit, who spent 20 years in prison. She was arrested for killing eight men who had committed crimes. She also has a signature method of killing men. She strangled her victims with a green nylon rope and leave their bodies in front of mirrors with eyes wide open. Notbaly, she has been living inside prison under the name of Zeenat and only few people knew her true identity.

However, fate had other plans for her. Officer Arun brings her out of prison to help track down a copycat killer who is replicating her murders from 20 years ago. To assist in the case, Arun assigns Tejas Phadke played by Siddharth Chandekar. He is a talented officer known for handling complex investigations. He explains Mrs Deshpande's true identity to Tejas and instructs him to work alongside her to catch the killer.

How are Tejas Phadke and Mrs Deshpande connected?

Tejas's past plays a significant role in Mrs Deshpande's story. He was raised by his grandfather, whom he lovingly calls Ajoba, and is married to Tanvi, whom he met through his close friend Divya. Orphaned at a young age, Tejas has no memory of his mother, believing she died in a car accident. He lives a peaceful life surrounded by the people he cares about, until everything changes when he becomes involved in Mrs Deshpande's case.

This takes an unexpected confession from Madhuri Dixit. He later get to know that she is his mother. He got shocked after hearing this confession. Madhuri Dixit's character Mrs Deshpande also revealed that she got arrested when Tejas was a child and then she decided to hide her identity to protect his life.

Mrs Deshpande ending explained: Will Mrs Deshpande catch her copycat killer?

During the investigation, Tejas also considers Alex, a young man connected to Deshpande, as a potential suspect because she had once killed his father for trying to abuse her. She had taken Alex in as her own child, but after her arrest, his grandfather sent him to an orphanage. When Alex is later found dead, the team realises the real copycat killer is still at large.

Who is the real copycat killer in Mrs Deshpande?

Later, viewers get to know that the killer is a follower of Deshpande, copying her way of punishing bad men. The police find out the killer is transgender person. When the killer realises Deshpande betrayed them, they get angry. Tejas figures out that the copycat is Divya, his wife Tanvi's best friend. Divya then kidnaps Tanvi to trap Deshpande, but Deshpande makes a smart deal to save Tanvi and escapes, tricking both the police and her son.

What happens to Tejas, Tanvi and Ajoba in the finale?

In the end, Tejas learns the terrible truth about his grandfather, Ajoba, and feels betrayed and angry. He confronts Ajoba and almost strangles him in rage over the abuse his mother suffered, but Deshpande convinces him not to. Tejas then accepts her as his mother, and they share an emotional reunion. Meanwhile, Ajoba, unable to face the consequences of his actions, jumps to his death.

Tejas then plans to take his mother back to prison. He was happy to be reunited with her despite everything. However, Madhuri Dixit, aka Mrs Deshpande, has other plans; she threatens Tejas with a gun and escapes into the forest.

Is Mrs Deshpande getting a season 2?

The makers have left the ending open-ended, hinting at a possible second season. However, an official announcement regarding the upcoming season is still awaited.

