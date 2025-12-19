Mrs Deshpande Series Review: Madhuri Dixit shines in a gripping murder mystery full of twists and clues Madhuri Dixit's series Mrs Deshpande has been released on JioHotstar. Madhuri delivers a remarkable performance, maintaining her charm and command throughout all six episodes. Let's take a closer look at what this murder-mystery series has to offer.

Movie Name: Mrs Deshpande

Critics Rating: 3.5/5

Release Date: Dec 19, 2025

Director: Nagesh Kukunoor

Genre: Murder Mystery

A two-foot-long rope, a body appearing at regular intervals, and a serial killer on the loose, the hunt is relentless and methodical. Yet, even amidst all this, the story of Mrs Deshpande never shifts the spotlight from Madhuri Dixit. The acting queen delivers a stellar performance as the serial killer, holding your attention in every scene. Every clue and sequence deepens the intrigue, and after tireless investigation, the killer is finally caught. Still, even before the arrest, the final episode keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Mrs Deshpande: Story

The story begins with Madhuri Dixit's introductory scene as Mrs Deshpande, who has been in a Hyderabad jail for 25 years. She is a serial killer serving her sentence under a changed identity. Suddenly, murders in the style of Mrs. Deshpande start occurring in Mumbai, marked by the same two-foot blue rope and victims' eyes left open post-mortem.

Enter Arun Khatri (Priyanshu Chatterjee), an IPS officer tasked with unmasking this serial killer. To solve the case, he collaborates with ACP Tejas Phadke (Siddharth Chandekar), a sharp and relentless police officer. Mrs Deshpande is brought out of jail and placed in a secure bungalow to assist in the investigation. As the search progresses, the mystery of the murders and the killer's plot deepens. Suspense builds with every scene, and despite the efforts of the police, the real killer continues to elude them. The storyline grows more intricate with each episode, reaching its peak in the final episode, where it is finally revealed who is committing the murders in Mrs Deshpande's style. But the complications don't end there, the story penetrates the family sphere, adding more layers of intrigue. The plot is tightly woven, keeping the audience engaged, though the final twist in the suspense may leave some viewers slightly unsettled, this is the only minor flaw in an otherwise gripping story.

Mrs Deshpande: Performances

Madhuri Dixit dominates the series, ensuring that every scene revolves around her. Even when the suspense unravels, she remains the master of the narrative. Siddharth Chandekar impresses as ACP Tejas, balancing his character's personal connections with his professional duties. Priyanshu Chatterjee plays Mumbai Police Commissioner Arun Khatri with subtlety, never revealing his inner thoughts unless he speaks, perfectly capturing the enigmatic nature of his role. Nimisha Nair portrays Divya, whose initial appearance misleads viewers but later becomes crucial to the story.

Mrs Deshpande: What stands out

The series excels in revealing the dark faces of its antagonists at the right moments. Mrs Deshpande's character is intricately portrayed, keeping viewers close to the villain without revealing too much. The plot is tightly knit, maintaining tension throughout. While the final revelation may leave some slightly disappointed, the actors' performances and the story’s flow remain strong. Director Nagesh Kukunoor succeeds in telling a compelling narrative.

Mrs Deshpande: Final verdict

Mrs Deshpande is a brilliant series that keeps you hooked through all six episodes. Only the last few minutes might feel a little underwhelming. Madhuri Dixit's performance is outstanding, especially in scenes where her character is haunted by past memories and resorts to yoga, clearly reflecting the depth of preparation she invested in the role. For fans of murder mysteries, this series is a treat. Mrs Deshpande, released on JioHotstar, is a must-watch.

Also Read: Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi Movie Review: Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhry's film elevates a simple story with deep emotions

Latest Entertainment News