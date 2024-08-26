Mona Singh joins the cast of Netflix's award-winning series 'Kohraa' Season 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mona Singh joins the cast of 'Kohraa' Season 2

Mona Singh, known for her exceptional acting and her reputation as a "magic muse," is undoubtedly the magic potion for Season 2. Whether it’s ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 or now ‘Kohrra’ Season 2, her presence promises to add a captivating charm to the series. Known for her character of Bulbul Jauhari, Singh’s involvement is sure to add an extra layer of brilliance.

About the series

Created by Sudip Sharma, the crime drama ‘Kohrra’ took the country by storm with its thrilling first season, gaining immense critical acclaim and earning multiple awards. The series, which introduced audiences to the remarkable talents of its relatively lesser-known cast, is now welcoming a true icon in Mona Singh who has been the magic element in bringing attention and appreciation to projects she’s part of.

Mona Singh joins Kohraa Season 2

As per reports, a source revealed, "Mona is the latest addition to the second season, which is being shot in Punjab. The team is excited to have an actor of her calibre on board, and her fluency in Punjabi makes her the perfect fit. Mona too is thrilled to work with Sudip, who is known to create rich and complex characters." While the details of Singh's character remain under wraps, the buzz around her involvement has only heightened the anticipation for the new season. "It's unclear whether Suvinder, who is Kohrra's breakout star, is also part of the second season. The makers are taking the story forward with fresh care," adds the insider.

Mona Singh’s recent appearance was in Munjya where she won over the audiences as Pammi. But in the series, Mona was seen in ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2 showcasing her role of Bulbul Jauhari standing out. Her undeniable charm promises to bring the same captivating energy to ‘Kohrra' Season 2, ensuring a thrilling and unforgettable experience for fans.

