Mirzapur 3 spoiler: 7 amazing twists that will bring Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit's lives upside down

The third season of 'Mirzapur' was announced at the beginning of this year and only a few hours are left before its release. Fans are eagerly waiting for this season and their impatience is seen increasing with every new update. This series has a strong fan base of its own. From 'Kaaleen Bhaiya' and 'Guddu Pandit' to 'Munna' and 'Bablu', this series became popular after the first season and this one-liner dialogue became popular among the people. The first season came in the year 2018 and then its second season came in the year 2020 and now after four years, its third season is going to stream on July 5, 2024. People had high hopes since the first season. The second season did not impress as much as the first season was effective and successful, but now there are a lot of expectations from its third season. In such a situation, here is a list of some amazing twists and turns that we can expect from Mirzapur season 3.

7 twists to expect in Mirzapur Season 3:

Is Chhote Tyagi really dead? Who's the father of Bina's child? True love will be seen in this season, not one but two couples, who are they? The death of 4 characters will shock the audiences. Will Guddu Bhaiya find true love in this season? Will Mirzapur get the last king on the throne? Every upcoming episode of the story is related to Madhuri Yadav, Golu, Dimpy and Beena.

When and where to watch 'Mirzapur Season 3'

Let us tell you, 'Mirzapur Season 3' will be streamed on Amazon Prime on July 5. There will be many explosive twists in this season. There will be many scenes which you will not even expect. The series will take you to such a point where you will start weaving the story afresh and thinking about what will happen next. In this season, you will miss characters like 'Munna Bhaiya', 'Baauji' and 'Abhishek Banerjee'. For now, this season is going to live up to your expectations in many ways.

