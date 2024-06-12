Matka King: Vijay Varma kickstarts shooting for Prime Videos' upcoming series | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO'S INSTAGRAM Vijay Varma begins filming for Matka King

Vijay Varma, who has proved his acting prowess, has announced his new project. The actor has also released the first look of his upcoming series titled as Matka King. This story is set in 1960s Mumbai where a cotton trend starts a new gambling game called Matka. This game has become very popular in the city, which is not limited to only rich people but is for everyone. Popular actors like Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav are also in important roles in this series. The announcement of this project was shared by Prime Video In on its official Instagram. I

Prime Video makes official announcement

The shooting of this crime thriller 'Matka King' has started. It stars many National Award winners like Siddharth Roy Kapur and Nagraj Manjule, who are producing it under the banner of Roy Kapur Films. The series is directed by Nagraj Manjule and written by Abhay Kurane and Manjule. "Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now," read Prime Video's Instagram caption.

See the post here:

On the work front

Let us tell you, Vijay Verma was last seen on screen in 'Murder Mubarak' with an ensemble cast. Before this, he was seen in 'Jaane Jaan' with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. He will nest be seen in Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Shweta Tripathi starrer, Mirzapur S3. Vijay plays a double role in Mirzapur for the unversed, portraying twin brothers Bharat Tyagi and Shatrughan Tyagi, both sons of Dadda Tyagi (Lilliput). Apart from Mirzapur 3, Vijay's impressive filmography includes 'IC81 - The Khandahar Hijack', 'Ul Jalool Ishq', apart from 'Matka King'.

Also Read: 'Mirzapur fans ki gaaliyaan kha ke bhi...', Vijay Varma shares hilarious post on Instagram | See Photos