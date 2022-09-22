Maja Ma Trailer: Madhuri Dixit wants to unite two poles apart families but will her secret ruin it?

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Maja Ma Poster

Maja Ma Trailer: The trailer of its highly anticipated, Maja Ma was unveiled today. The movie presents the original queen of Bollywood- Madhuri Dixit, in a complex and fearless avatar. Along with her, the family entertainer boasts of a stellar cast of veterans as well as fresh faces of the industry including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat, who bring this warm, light-hearted yet thought provoking drama to life.

A true-blue Bollywood entertainer, Maja Ma is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively, colourful wedding, with a story that will tug at your heartstrings. The just launched trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Pallavi (essayed by Madhuri Dixit) – a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in, around whom the movie revolves. As a series of events unfold, a life that she has built with so much love starts to fall apart, putting her son’s upcoming engagement in jeopardy. The conflict tests existing relationships for resilience, understanding and beliefs. What is this unprecedented situation? How will Pallaviand her family deal with the turmoil? Will this bring the families closer or will the new relationships crumble? Watch this complete entertainer, that packs punches and twists, to know more. Watch the video here:

“I am thrilled to be a part of PrimeVideo’s first Indian Amazon Original Movie”, said the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit. “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, asa wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

She further added, “I am so excited to share this film with my fans and audiences. Working with the cast and crew of the film has been a lovely experience. I am thrilled that Prime Video is taking Maja Ma to audiences worldwide. This piece of our heart, our hardwork, will find love with audiences looking for heartfelt storytelling everywhere in the world.”

“You will see me play a middle-class man, a father to young adults and husband to a loving wife, in Maja Ma,” said Gajraj Rao, talking about the movie and his character. “However, as you watch the movie, the character traverses through some interesting, sometimes challenging, not to mention unexpected situations in his life. Working with the whole team – Madhuri Dixit,all cast members and the creators – was a great experience. I am quite sure the audience will love the movie. I am really looking forward to seeing the audience reactions as the movie gets a global premiere across 240 countries and territories with Prime Video.”

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma will premiere on Prime Video on 6 October.

