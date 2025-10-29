Maharani season 4 OTT release date: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti in her fiercest political battle yet Huma Qureshi’s Rani Bharti is back in Maharani season 4, streaming on SonyLIV from November 7, 2025. As the story expands from Bihar to Delhi, the new season of the political web series promises fierce rivalries, new faces, and the return of a lioness in power.

New Delhi:

Huma Qureshi returns as the indomitable Rani Bharti - and this time, the stakes are higher. After taking over Bihar's political landscape in the previous seasons, Maharani Season 4 will unfold on the national stage, where power, ambition, and betrayal collide. Interestingly, the timing of Maharani 4's release also nearly coincides with the Bihar elections.

With fresh faces joining the cast and a powerful storyline, the upcoming chapter of SonyLIV’s acclaimed political drama is touted to be its most explosive yet. From the release date, new characters to what to expect from Rani Bharti’s next battle, here’s all you need to know about Maharani Season 4.

Maharani Season 4 release date and OTT platform details

Maharani Season 4 will stream exclusively on SonyLIV from November 7, 2025. Mark your calendars if you’re waiting with bated breath for Rani Bharti’s next move.

Maharani Season 4 cast

Leading the show once again is Huma Qureshi, who plays the iconic Rani Bharti. This time, Shweta Basu Prasad joins the season, adding to the power struggles of the series. The ensemble also features seasoned actors such as Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak and others.

Story of Maharani Season 4

Maharani 4 will see Rani Bharti stepping into national politics now: transcending beyond the state of Bihar and into Delhi politics. Rani, who started as a homemaker thrust into politics, is now confronting even larger power structures (including the Prime Minister) and bigger stakes.

The teaser includes her defiant line: “Aur Bihar hi humara pariwar hai. Aur agar koi Bihar ko nuksaan pauchega, toh satta hila denge.” (And Bihar is our family; if someone harms it, we’ll shake the throne.)

Where to watch Maharani 2025 online

You can watch Maharani Season 4 on SonyLIV starting November 7, 2025. For those who haven't watched the previous season, now is the time so that you can finish the series just in time for the upcoming season.

Maharani web series recap: What happened in previous seasons

In Season 1, Rani Bharti, a simple homemaker, is unexpectedly made the Chief Minister of Bihar by her husband. There, she navigates power struggles, caste wars, and corruption despite not knowing the ropes of what she is into.

In the second season, the stakes are higher. Rani deals with proxy governments (her husband operating from prison), accusations, and difficult alliances.

In Season 3, Rani is imprisoned for three years; meanwhile, her opponents consolidate power. Upon her return, she is met with a tale of revenge, strategy and toppling major conspirators. Towards the end, Rani knocks down many of her enemies and establishes her place in the political space - setting up the launchpad for Season 4’s bigger battlefield.

