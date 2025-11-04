AI-made Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh leaves fans stunned after spotting a 'modern bedside table' in Hastinapur AI meets mythology, and chaos follows. JioHotstar’s Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh 2025 became a viral sensation after viewers spotted modern furniture in an ancient palace. From memes to outrage, here’s how the internet reacted to the AI blooper everyone’s talking about.

New Delhi:

Nowadays, artificial intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of our daily lives, from generating images and captions for social media to being incorporated in filmmaking. Recently, several shows and films have been created or are in production with the help of AI.

The recently released television series Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh has become the talk of the town ever since its first episode aired. The show has faced trolling due to an AI error, as some scenes in Jio Hotstar's AI-made Mahabharat featured modern elements that surprised viewers. Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out a major blunder which is modern furniture and a bedroom setting in ancient Hastinapur.

Modern blunder in ancient Hastinapur

For the unversed, the first episode was released on October 25, 2025, and the second episode aired on November 1, 2025. In one scene from the first episode, Goddess Ganga is shown sitting in a palace room with a small child in her hands. While most of the room, with its bed and curtains, looked appropriate for the ancient era, a modern-looking bedside table immediately caught viewers' attention.

Social media reacts to AI error

This scene from the AI-generated Mahabharat is going viral on social media, with people sharing screenshots and making fun at the mistake. One viewer took to platform X (formerly Twitter) and shared a screengrab from the episode and wrote, "Watching AI mahabharata on Jio Hotstar.. I’m dying at the bed-side desk."

Another user quipped, saying, "Missing a wireless charger (sic)." One X user wrote, "In one scene, there is a picture (on the bed wall) of a person wearing suit." Yet another posted, "while its plain bad , have to appreciate their courage doing this . info on the budget wud be interesting." Take a look:

All you need to know about Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh

The AI-powered mythology epic series, Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh, is directed by Lavanya and written by Krishna Ponia, Krishna Omveer Ponia. It is produced under the banners of JioStar and Collective Media Network.

New episodes of Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh premiere every Saturday at 7:30 pm on StarPlus and stream simultaneously on JioHotstar.

