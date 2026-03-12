Made In Korea OTT release: Where to watch Priyanka Mohan, Park Hye-jin's film online

New Delhi:

Made In Korea, the Tamil film and Netflix's latest offering, is now streaming. The film brings Shenba’s journey to audiences across the world by following her path from a small town in Tamil Nadu to the unfamiliar yet vibrant streets of Seoul, South Korea. The film traces Shenba’s experience of stepping into a new country and slowly adjusting to a different way of life. As she navigates the unfamiliar surroundings, the journey becomes as much about self-discovery as it is about survival in a new place.

Made In Korea: When and where to watch, story

Made In Korea was announced in Netflix's slate of releases in February. The film dropped on Netflix on March 12. Directed and written by Ra. Karthik and produced by Sreenidhi Sagar under Rise East Entertainment, the film features Priyanka Mohan and Park Hye Jin in key roles.

The story is set between the everyday landscapes of Tamil Nadu and the busy streets of Seoul. Made In Korea follows Shenba as she navigates unfamiliar streets, unexpected turns and new faces that gradually shape her journey.

Made In Korea: Cast and crew

Speaking about the film, Priyanka Mohan said, “Made In Korea and Shenba’s journey is deeply personal to me. It’s about discovering strength in moments of uncertainty and learning to stand on your own. Portraying her evolution from vulnerability to independence was both challenging and deeply rewarding. This being my first collaboration with Netflix makes it even more special, and I’m grateful that Shenba’s story will travel beyond borders and connect with audiences around the world.”

Produced by Rise East Entertainment and written and directed by Ra. Karthik, Made In Korea brings together Priyanka Mohan with South Korean actors Park Hye Jin and No Ho jin. The collaboration creates a cultural bridge between India and Korea.

Also read: Netflix India 2026 lineup Highlights: Maa Behen, Lust Stories 3, Mismatched S4 and Mamla Legal Hai 2 announced