Made in India – A Titan Story first look: Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata, Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai

The makers of the upcoming show 'Made In India - A Titan Story' starring Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh unveiled its first look video on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The day marks the eleventh anniversary of the Government of India's 'Make in India' campaign.

Notably, the series 'Made In India - A Titan Story' stands as a tribute to homegrown vision and enterprise. Directed by Robbie Grewal, it features an ensemble cast which includes Naseeruddin Shah, Jim Sarbh, Namita Dubey, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran, and Paresh Ganatra.

Made in India - A Titan Story first look out

The makers of the series dropped the first look video, which follows the story of the evolution of TITAN. In this series, Naseeruddin Shah can be seen playing the role of JRD Tata, Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai. The video starts with a question: "Are Indians really thinking about making world-class watches?" It also explores how Xerxes Desai was chosen by JRD Tata to turn an audacious vision into reality. The official video has garnered thousands of views on YouTube since it was uploaded.

Watch 'Made in India - A Titan Story' first look video

The caption of the post reads, "history toh ban gayi, par kaise bani yeh jald hi pata chalega… Stay tuned for Made In India - #ATitanStory, Coming soon only on @mxplayer for FREE."

Made in India - A Titan Story: Production details

The upcoming MX Players' show is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banners of Almighty Motion Picture and T-Series. The cinematography of this drama series is done by Aditya Kapur.

Made in India - A Titan Story release timeline

It is significant to note that 'Made in Indi - A Titan Story' will release early next year, exclusively on Amazon MX Player. Viewers can stream it for free on their respective streaming devices.

