Maa Behen trailer out: One dead body, three women and unlimited chaos; all about Madhuri, Triptii's film

New Delhi:

"Dhyan se dekhiye… aaj hua hai ek bhayankar kaand ka khulasa!" That is exactly the energy the makers of Maa Behen bring with the film’s chaotic new trailer. Packed with confusion, cover-ups, emotional breakdowns and full-on family madness, the upcoming Netflix crime-comedy promises a wildly messy ride led by Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri and Dharna Durgaa. The film also stars Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles.

Maa Behen trailer out

Set in Adarsh Colony, the story of Maa Behan revolves around Rekha, Jaya and Sushma, a dysfunctional mother-daughter trio who somehow land themselves in the middle of a dead body situation. And from there, things only get crazier. Neighbours get suspicious, panic takes over and everybody seems to be hiding something. The trailer keeps things loud, dramatic and hilarious, while also teasing the strange emotional bond this family shares despite constantly being at each other’s throats. Maa Behen is produced by Abundantia Entertainment in association with Opening Image Films and directed by Suresh Triveni. Watch the trailer of Maa Behen here:

Talking about the film, director Suresh Triveni said, “With Maa Behen, we wanted to tell a story that feels both rooted and wildly entertaining, backed by terrific performance. Overall, the film is about a dysfunctional family that has the mother, Rekha, and her two daughters Jaya, and Sushma who are constantly at loggerheads and now have to deal with a KAAND that results in a lot of chaos, comedy, and bizarre situations that they have to cover up and navigate. Each character brings a completely different energy to the story, making their dynamic messy, unpredictable, and deeply human. Collaborating with Netflix and Abundantia on something this unique has been incredibly exciting, and with a cast led by Madhuri, Triptii, Dharna, and Ravi, Gitanjali, Arunoday and Shardul the madness only became more magical. The trailer is just a glimpse. The real chaos begins on June 4.”

Madhuri Dixit shared that Rekha is far from the conventional mother audiences usually see in Hindi cinema. “Rekha is not your typical Hindi cinema mother, and that's exactly what made the character so exciting for me. As an actor, it’s incredibly rewarding to explore layered, unpredictable roles that challenge the audience's expectations. Rekha may not be a perfect mother, but like any mother, she wants the best for her daughters and tries to hold her family together amidst all the chaos.”

She further added, “Thanks to creators like Suresh Triveni and partners like Netflix and Abundantia Entertainment, trying to push the envelope, I got the opportunity to present audiences with this unexpected story and character. Maa Behen is an entertainer that will be most enjoyed with the full family. Maa behen, bhai, dost.”

Triptii Dimri, who plays Jaya, described her character as someone trying to stay responsible while getting pulled deeper into chaos. “Jaya is the ghar ki sushil beti, but she also has a strong sense of right and wrong. She’s constantly trying to manage the chaos around her, only to get pulled deeper into it. The dynamic between the two sisters, with all the banter and madness, was one of my favourite parts.”

She also spoke about sharing screen space with Madhuri Dixit. “Sharing screen space with the legendary Madhuri Dixit, someone who made an entire generation fall in love with cinema is truly surreal. For me, this feels like a homecoming. Some of my most loved work has been with Netflix, and having made my streaming debut with them makes this journey even more special.”

Ravi Kishan called the film a memorable experience and praised his co-stars. “After the success of Maamla Legal Hai Season 2, I am excited for audiences to now witness my work with Maa Behen. While working on this film, I was surrounded by some incredibly talented co-stars, and that brought such a refreshing energy. Thanks to Maa Behen, I finally got the opportunity to share screen space with Madhuri ji.”

Dharna Durgaa, who makes her streaming debut with the film, revealed that she instantly connected with the script and her character Sushma. “The moment I read Maa Behen’s script and Sushma’s character, I knew she was going to be an absolute blast to play. What I enjoyed the most was the camaraderie between Rekha, Jaya, and Sushma, despite all the fighting, madness, and KAAND. There’s this very real bond that keeps the family together on and off screen.”

With dead bodies, family fights, emotional meltdowns and endless chaos over cups of chai, Maa Behen looks like the kind of crime-comedy that fully embraces madness. The film premieres on Netflix on June 4.

Also read: Maa Behen release date announced: New teaser of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri film out now