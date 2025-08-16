Love Mocktail, Dia to Kantara, 5 best Kannada movies on Amazon Prime Video From action thrillers to romantic dramas, take a look at the five highest rated Kannada films that you can watch on Amazon Prime.

In recent years, Kannada films have been creating waves because of their compelling storyline, versatile actors, and refreshing content that appeals to audiences across India. From action thrillers to romantic dramas, these films showcase the diversity and creativity of the Kannada film industry.

Those who love watching Kannada films, this article is for you as we have curated a list of the five highest-rated Kannada films that you can watch on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime Video.

5 best Kannada movies on Amazon Prime

1. Love Mocktail

The movie 'Love Mocktail' is a romantic drama film that follows the story of Adi, who goes on a rollercoaster journey searching for true love. The film features Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj and Amrutha Iyengar in the lead roles. It is significant to note that the film has an IMDb rating of 8.2.

2. Kantara

Rishab Shetty's action thriller film 'Kantara' released in 2022 was well-received by the audience. The Kannada language film which made with a budget of Rs 16 crore became all-time blockbuster by earning Rs 407.82 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Besides Rishab Shetty, the film features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, Pramod Shetty and others in the pivotal roles. The film has an IMDb ratinf og 8.2.

3. Dia

The Kannada-language film 'Dia' is directed by KS Ashoka and stars Kushi, Aravind Rao, Pruthvi Ambaar, Rajesh Rao, Jyothi Rai, Deepa Katte, Darshan Apoorva and others in the key roles. The film was well-received by the audience and critics upon its release. It has an IMDb rating of 8 stars.

4. Birbal

The crime thriller film 'Birbal' tells the story of an innocent bar employee who is framed for the murder of a cab driver. Directed by MG Srinivas, the film has an IMDb rating of 7.7. It has an ensemble cast which include MG Srinivas, Rukmini Vasanth, Sujay Shastry and Krishna Hebbale in the lead roles.

5. Kavaludaari

The 2019 film 'Kavaludaari' revolves around the story of a traffic constable, Shyam, who takes the help of a retired police officer to solve the mysterious case of three skulls found near a metro construction site. The crime thriller film has a 7.9 IMDb rating and features Suman Ranganath, Achyuth Kumar and Anant Nag in the key roles.

