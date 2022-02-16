Lock Upp Trailer Out: Kangana Ranaut says 'My Jail, My Rules!' giving sneak-peek into reality show

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut for Lock Upp trailer

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday finally dropped the trailer of her upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp'. Since the announcement by Ekta Kapoor, the show has been in the limelight for its tentative list of contestants and Kangana's role as the host. the actress will take the reigns of a reality show for the first time and her fans are excited. The show's trailer features the feisty host Kangana Ranaut decked in a shimmery, glittery golden dress, holding a shiny but sinister baton in her hands and sporting a stare that can melt hearts looks like she is ready to start the game.

"Living here is no less than a dream… a bad one, though!" Walking through the jail corridor, Kangana states how dangerous the 'Lock Upp' world is, and it will be a nightmare! 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in Lock Upp for months and stripped of their amenities. Forget about fulfilling their high demands, and the contestants will be locked up in show’s prison with people they can't see eye-to-eye. To avoid eviction, the celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world, which will take the excitement level a notch higher.



The Queen Kangana Ranaut quipped, "The spectacular launch of the show had piqued everyone's curiosity, and the trailer is a testament of how bold, controversial and exciting it is going to be. I am happy to unveil the trailer in our country's capital city, and I am equally thrilled & excited for foraying into the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept. I want to thank my boss-lady Ekta, for always being by my side, and she has always been someone I admire and respect a lot. So to all my fans out there, get ready for the most FEARLESS show ever!"



Content Czarina Ekta R. Kapoor shares: "Unlike other reality shows, 'Lock Upp' is being launched on a massive scale and has all the elements that make for an entertaining reality show. The concept of the show is brilliant and never-seen-before, as you must have seen in the trailer, and I am sure that it will captivate the viewers and set a new standard for reality shows!"

'Lock Upp' promises to be an engaging captive reality show with all the ingredients that will keep you glued to your seat. A daring celebrity host, compelling tasks, dramatic fights, and an exciting mix of contestants who will do anything & everything to survive in the show's jail is the perfect amalgamation of entertainment.



ALTBalaji and MX Player will live stream this show 24X7 on their respective platforms and will have the audiences interact directly with the contestants. The audiences will have the power to punish or award their chosen contestants and even play 'Khabri' to some. Produced by Endemol Shine India, the show premiers on ALTBalaji & MX Player from 27th February 2022.