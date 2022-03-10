Lock Upp: Payal Rohatgi's husband Sangram Singh comes out in support of actress amid trolls

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAYAL ROHATGI, SANGRAM SINGH Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh got engaged in 2014

Actress Payal Rohatgi is known to have a love-hate relationship with controversies. She never fails to express herself on various topics of political and social importance. Without mincing any words Payal is always seen putting forth her views on her social media platforms. Ever since she participated in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, Payal has been making headlines. Whether it's her bold statements about certain things or her silence towards others, Payal has been successful in grabbing eyeballs. Recently, Payal had to face the heat of trolls when she failed to name the President of India during a task in the show.

It was seen that Payal, who is very vocal about political issues on the social media handles, went totally blank. Amid all this, her husband Sangram Singh has come out in support of his wife. He said, "Payal is a very settled and one of the talkative personalities. As far as I know her she knows a lot about politics, history and general knowledge. When asked about the name of the president of India, it is possible that the name must have slipped from her mind for a few moments because of the hustle and bustle in the show. And it is seen in the show that Payal is on one side and the rest of the contestants on the other. While the rest of the people seem to be united in the game because of the fear of elimination, Payal still stands by her thoughts. They put pressure on Payal to speak quickly so that the team loses. Otherwise, Payal knows everything."

Sangram further said, "But I saw that after some time she also replied. I want to say that it is better to pay attention to all these things and see how honestly and truthfully Payal is playing this game. Give your support. Because whatever Payal is today, it is only because of the love of you people. Payal never speaks lies and she is very careful while speaking the truth. I myself get inspired by Payal, the way she lives her life in a positive way. She tries to make life better by getting up on time, doing yoga, meditating. And in this game, I am seeing Payal as a strong contender and as a winner."

Talking about the show, if we talk about the rest of the contestants, then every day a new aspect of their personality is opening in the lockup. Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut's show is exposing the pages of the contestants' lives every day. It will be interesting to see what test the contestants will have to go through next.