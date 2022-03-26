Lock Upp: Chetan Hansraj eliminated, calls Karan Kundrra 'tailor' instead of jailor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHETAN HANSRAJ Chetan Hansraj

Popular TV actor Chetan Hansraj has been eliminated from Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp' for breaking the rules of the jailor Karan Kundrra. Chetan is often seen abusing the makers of the show and changed the word 'Jailor' to 'Tailor' showing insult to Karan. Disappointed with Chetan's behaviour, Karan decided to eliminate the former. In the latest promo, Bigg Boss 15 contestant is seen giving him one minute to meet the inmates inside the jail.

Karan says "You are my senior, that is why I am not showing any disrespect towards you. You have one minute to meet everyone in the jail."

Chetan has recently entered the show as 15th contestant and is always complaining about various basic needs inside the lock-up. He was seen provoking other inmates to violate the rules of the game and go against the makers of the show as well.

Also, Karan played footage where Chetan kept smoking in the yard area openly. He was seen passing lewd and casteist remarks against the doctor and the compounder present for the contestants on the set.

'Lock Upp' is streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.