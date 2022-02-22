Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARANMEHRA Lock Upp: After Nisha Rawal, her ex-husband Karan Mehra to enter Kangana Ranaut's show?

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming reality show 'Lock Upp' has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the show will be hosted by the Bollywood actress and air on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The makers after promoting the same are now on a spree of sharing the contestant list for the audience. Till now, two names have been out including those of-- Nisha Rawal and stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui. Well, as soon as the names dropped everyone started talking about the controversies in which the two of them have been embroiled in their past. For those unversed, the television actress was in discussions last year because of her marital dispute with her ex-husband Karan Mehra. Now it seems that the two of them will be competing with each other on the show. Yes, that's true!

According to the latest buzz making rounds on the internet, even Karan has been offered the show. It is being said that the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor is keen on being a part of the show and clear the allegations that are levelled against him by Nisha. However, no official confirmation from the makers and the actor has now been received.

When Nisha was asked about Karan's participation, she told IANS, "I have no apprehensions about who comes on the show. I have always fought my own battles, and I am sure that I will fight this battle with all that I have. I am here on Lock Upp on my own and I am not afraid of anybody except for failure."

Well, it will surely be exciting to see how the two of them will react once they are locked up.!

For those unversed in their past, a case had been filed against Karan based on a complaint by Nisha. Karan's family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra had also been charged with assault and willful harassment. Further, Nisha also accused Karan of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from her account. Earlier, on May 31, 2020, the Mumbai Police had arrested Karan after he allegedly had a fight with his wife Nisha.

Speaking about the concept of the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Produced by Endemol Shine India, it will premiere from February 27.