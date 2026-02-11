Kohrra Season 2 X Review: Here's what viewers are saying about Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's Netflix series Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's Netflix series Kohrra 2 is out and it has been getting good repones from OTT audience and critics. Let's see what X users have to say about the show.

Released in 2023, the crime thriller Kohrra has already made a special place in the hearts of viewers. Now, its highly anticipated second season, Kohrra Season 2 is streaming on Netflix today, February 11, 2026 onwards. The first season's deep and mysterious storyline captivated viewers and now, with a new storyline, the layers of suspense have deepen. Barun Sobti has returned as Amarpal Garundi this season. This time, his role is even more powerful than before, as he begins a new chapter as a commanding officer. His character will display responsibility and strictness, as well as emotional complexities.

Now that the Netflix limited series is out, let's see what X users have to say about it.

Kohrra Season 2 impresses viewers

Several X users took to their X profiles to heap praise on Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's Kohrra Season 2. A user wrote, 'This is so far the best series of the year and has set the tone.' Another X user wrote, 'Kohrra Season 2 is what we expect from OTT. Loving every bit of it'.

Lets' see some other reactions here:

Kohrra Season 2 cast

To reach a wider audience, Kohra 2 has been released in Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. This will allow viewers across the country to enjoy this suspense-filled show in their preferred language. In addition to Barun Sobti, Mona Singh and Rannvijay Singh, the show also stars Pooja Bhamra, Anurag Arora, and Prayrak Mehta in pivotal roles. Each character adds a new dimension to the story and further complicates the mystery.

Kohrra Season 2 story

The story of the second season begins with the mysterious murder of a woman. The character, played by Pooja Bhamra, is found dead in her brother's (Anurag Arora) barn. As the investigation progresses, several suspects emerge, including her husband (Ranvijay Singh). Two police officers attempt to unravel the complex case, but each clue reveals a new mystery.

Kohrra Season 2 makers

Kohra 2 is directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rehman. It is created and written by Gunjeet Chopra, Diggi Sisodia and Sudip Sharma. The show is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mitra and Tina Tharwani under the banner of A Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three.

