Kohrra Season 2: Anurag Kashyap reviews Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's Netflix series | Read post

New Delhi:

The crime thriller genre has become a popular genre for both the big screen and OTT platforms. One of the most anticipated web series in this genre, Kohrra season 2, has been released on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Its six-episode story is full of suspense and thrill.

Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's series has already begun to show its magic as soon as it arrived on Netflix. So much so that Bollywood filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap also heaped praises on the Netflix show.

Anurag Kashyap's post for Kohrra 2

The director took to his Instagram account and shared a long note. 'Could not stop watching it. Sudip Sharma is officially the first showrunner in India who now has two better second seasons of two great shows. First Paatal Lok and now Kohraa, the story telling is peak, taking its time to unfold, letting characters breathe. Is in no hurry to solve the mystery, and in the process unpacks a whole town of people that needs therapy, including its protagonists,' Anurag wrote.

The filmmaker further wrote, 'Mona Singh and Barun Sobti’s characters and performances are so cathartic. By the last episode I was weeping. You won't believe that it’s directed by two first time filmmakers. And kudos where it’s due, to the creatives of Netflix to allow it to just be and breathe. Gives me a lot of hope. Unmissable and unmistakably world class. Haven’t seen better writing in a long time. And then congratulations Netflix India for letting the language of the land be and not alter with the genetics of its milieu. Cinematography, music, performances: every single department deserves all the praise. This is going to blow up.'

Kohrra 2 plot

The web series being discussed in this article had its first season released three years ago and at that time, it emerged as one of the best crime thrillers on OTT platforms. Now, its second season, featuring six long episodes, was streamed online on the OTT platform Netflix on Wednesday.

The story of the web series begins with a murder in the state of Punjab, which two police officers are tasked with investigating. The police make every effort to uncover the killer, but the ongoing incidents in the area pose a challenge. While searching for the killer, the series' story reveals many profound secrets that will leave you reeling.

