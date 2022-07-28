Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday episode details; how to watch on Disney+ Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday on Koffee With Karan

Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4: Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday episode seems like a fun ride. This combination of South superstar opposite Bollywood's new actress has so much to talk about. They have recently done a film together and have naturally spent time in each other's company. They for sure know their guilty secrets, their embarrassing moments and their dating lives. And if not, Karan Johar is there to get all these out of their systems. Know all the details about Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 4 ft Vijay and Ananya here:

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Episode 4 Guests

The new episode of Karan Johar's show will be welcoming southern superstar Vijay Deverakonda. And to accompany her Ananya Panday will be seen on the Koffee couch.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4 Date and Time

Koffee With Karan Season 7’s third episode will drop on July 28 at 7 PM on Disney+ Hotstar

How to watch Koffee With Karan 7?

Koffee With Karan is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7 onwards. Those willing to watch it as it gets telecast will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription as the free service won't let you stream premium content.

Koffee With Karan 7 Vijay-Ananya Episode Highlights

Karan is first seen teasing Vijay and asking him whether or not he likes 'cheese'. For those who don't know, in the third episode, actress Sara Ali Khan mentioned that she would like to date Vijay. The Telugu star was tagged as 'cheese' in banter.

Karan then asks Ananya about 'what's brewing' between her and actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

The conversation then moves to Vijay, who is asked when was the last time he had sex, to which he replies 'Abort'.

Vijay then makes a revelation that he has "done it in a car" and says: 'desperate times'.

Karan then follows up with a question if Vijay has had a threesome?

Vijay replies: 'No' but adds "Wouldn't mind", when Karan asks if he wants to be in a threesome.

New Koffee With Karan Games in Season 7

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 has new games including Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire.

