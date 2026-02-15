Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 releases on OTT: Where to watch Kapil Sharma's comedy film

New Delhi:

Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has finally released on OTT. The film saw a lukewarm response at the box office after its release on December 12, 2025. This was at a time when the Dhurandhar rage was just getting started. Those who couldn't catch Kapil's film in theatres can now do so from the comfort of their homes. We bring to you the film's OTT details.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 to watch on which OTT platform?

A little over two months after its original release date, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 released on JioHotstar on February 15. The film follows the success of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which released in 2015, and was a big hit at the box office.

Sharing the announcement, JioHotstar wrote, "Yeh koi normal story nahi hai…yeh hai shaadi ka circus, jahan har din hai naya twist! Watch #KisKiskoPyaarKaroon2, now streaming only on JioHotstar." Take a look at the promo and release details here:

How much did Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earn at the box office?

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 was released on December 12, 2025, at a time when Dhurandhar was performing strongly in theatres. The film had a modest opening, collecting Rs 1.85 crore on its first day, and its run remained slow. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12.33 crore during its initial theatrical run. The film was re-released in cinemas on January 9, 2026. However, the box office numbers weren't quite impressive during its second run too.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2: Story and cast

The film's storyline follows its 2015 prequel - Kapil Sharma managing multiple wives while evading the many risks. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Warina Hussain and Parul Gulati in pivotal roles.

