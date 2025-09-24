Junior OTT release date 2025: Kireeti Reddy’s debut film streams soon Missed Junior in theatres? Kireeti Reddy’s debut with Sreeleela is now ready to stream. Catch the Telugu film online as it premieres on Aha.

Junior, the Telugu romantic drama featuring Kireeti Reddy in his debut role, will soon be available for online streaming. Directed by Radha Krishna Reddy and produced by Sai Korrapati under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, the film also stars Sreeleela, Genelia D’Souza, and V Ravichandran in pivotal roles.

Junior was released in theatres on July 18 and the film, which was made with a Rs 25 crore budget, was not a hit at the box office.

Junior OTT release details

After a theatrical release on July 18, 2025, Junior did not perform as expected at the box office. Recognising the film's potential to reach a wider audience, the makers are now releasing it on digital platforms. The Telugu version will stream on Aha from September 30, while the Kannada version can be watched on NammaFlix.

Aha Video took to their Instagram account to share the official update. 'Senior ki semester exams unnayi ani Junior 30 ki ostunnadu. #Junior streaming from Sep 30 on #aha,' read their caption.

Junior plot and makers

The narrative follows Abhinav (Kireeti Reddy), a college student who, during an internship at a multinational company, uncovers a corporate scam. This discovery leads him to confront family secrets and navigate complex relationships. The film blends elements of romance, family drama, and suspense, aiming to resonate with a broad audience.

The film has a runtime of 154 minutes and is certified U/A, making it suitable for a family audience. Cinematography is handled by KK Senthil Kumar, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The screenplay and direction aim to offer a contemporary take on youth and family dynamics.

Junior's reception

While the film's theatrical run was modest, the digital release provides an opportunity for viewers who missed it in cinemas to experience the story. Early reviews highlight the performances and the film's attempt to tackle relevant social themes, though opinions on its execution vary.

