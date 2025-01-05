Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning to The Roshans, list of Netflix films-series releasing in January

Follow us on Image Source : X Have a look at the list of Netflix films-series releasing in January 2025

The year 2025 has arrived and has also brought with it new gifts to the entertainment world. This year will start with the great series and movies on the famous OTT platform Netflix. The OTT platform is all set to give full-on entertainment to the cinephiles. Let us know what will be the upcoming releases of Netflix in January 2025.

Films releasing on Netflix in January

Many other films like Kartik Aaryan starrer horror comedy were streamed on Netflix at the end of last year. Movies that will be released on this OTT platform in the first month of the new year are as follows

Reunion on January 1

The Love Scam on January 1

Kunk on Life on January 2

Wallace & Gromit on January 2

Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning on January 11

Documentaries releasing in January 2025

Apart from films, documentaries have also been seen dominating Netflix. At the end of last year, Indian singer and rapper Honey Singh's documentary won everyone's heart and in January 2025, this most awaited documentary of Netflix will do the same.

Squid Game 2 Making on January 3

Jerry Springer on January 7

Gabriel Iglesias Legend of Fluffy on January 7

The Roshans on January 17

Web Series releasing on Netflix in January

It is often seen that one web series after another is released on Netflix, which becomes the favourite of the audience. Season 2 of the Korean drama series Squid Game was released at the end of 2024, which has become a topic of discussion among the fans. Now these series are ready for release in January in the new year 2025.

Selling the City on January 3

My Happy Marriage 2 on January 6

Dubai Bling 3 on January 8

Black Warrant on January 10

Singles Inferno 4 on January 14

Public Disorder on January 15

