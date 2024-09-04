Ishaan Khattar's Hollywood debut series 'The Perfect Couple' trailer is out | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Ishaan Khattar's Hollywood debut 'The Perfect Couple' is releasing on September 5th

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter will be back on our TV screens after being away for almost a year. The actor was last seen in Prime Video's film 'Pippa' based on the liberation of Bangladesh in the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. However, this one is big, because not only the actor is returning to OTT but is also marking his Hollywood debut. Yes! you read that right, Ishaan is all set to feature alongside Nicole Kidman in the Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. It is significant to note that Ishaan's last theatrical release was in 2022, Phone Bhoot. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi.

The Perfect Couple is based on a book

The Perfect Couple is based on the book by Elin Hilderbrand. The 6 episode series is directed by Susanne Bier. Shawn Levy for 21 Laps Entertainment, Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films and Josh Barry have produced the film. The makers shared the trailer of The Perfect Couple on Tuesday. In the series, Ishaan can be seen in the role of of killer.

Watch the trailer of The Perfect Couple here:

About the serie

The series is based on Amelia Sacks, who is ready to marry into one of the most wealthy families on Nantucket. Her disapproving prospective mother-in-law, renowned novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has wasted no cost in organising what appears to be the season's premiere wedding until a body is discovered on the beach. As secrets emerge, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that reads like something out of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone becomes a suspect.

The cast includes Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Meghann Fahy, Sam Nivola, Michael Beach, Donna Lynne Champlin, Mia Isaac, and Liev Schreiber. The Perfect Couple will release exclusively on Netflix on September 5, 2024.

