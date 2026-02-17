Hello Bachhon: When and where will Vineet Kumar's new series be released?

New Delhi:

A few days ago, Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh's upcoming web series, Hello Bachhon, was officially announced. The series was announced along with the first look, and now the makers have released a new teaser for Hello Bachhon.

In addition, the release date of the series has also been revealed. So, let's find out when and where Vineet Kumar, who won fans' hearts with films like Nishaanchi, Chhaava and Mukkabaaz, will stream his upcoming web series, Hello Bachhon, on OTT.

Hello Bachhon teaser is out now

The Vineet Kumar Singh-starrer, Hello Bachhon, has been the subject of much discussion for quite some time. In this series, he will be seen playing the role of a teacher, preparing children for competitive exams like NEET and JEE. Evidence of this can be seen in the latest teaser of Hello Bachhon, which was shared on social media by the popular OTT platform Netflix on Tuesday.

This teaser of Hello Bachhon features some children who have big dreams but face challenges due to their financial situation. How these children then pursue their careers and how Vineet, as a teacher, helps them will be the core focus of the series.

watch the teaser here:

Hello Bachhon release date

Overall, the teaser of Hello Bachhon looks impressive and the series is likely to appeal to today's Gen Z. Regarding the release date of Hello Bachhon, it will be streamed online on the OTT platform Netflix on March 6, 2026.

A glimpse of Alakh Pandey will be seen

In fact, Hello Bachhon is being seen as a biopic of Physics Wala founder and teacher Alakh Pandey. It is believed that Vineet Kumar Singh will be playing his role in the series. You can see how he has changed the level of education in the country in the Netflix series. Hello Bachhon will also feature a glimpse of Alakh Pandey.

Also Read: Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 releases on OTT: Where to watch Kapil Sharma's comedy film