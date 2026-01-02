Haq: X users applaud Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi's film after OTT release | See reactions Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's Haq, which was released in theatres on November 7, is out on Netflix now. X users have praised the film and it's cast performances in the film. Scroll further to see X reactions.

Some films have stories that resonate directly with the hearts of the audience. One such film, Haq featuring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam Dhar, was released last November, depicting the struggle between 'right and law'. Directed by Suparna Verma, the film received a rating of over 3 from critics and was highly praised for its bold subject matter.

Now, after a wait of more than a month and a half, the film has arrived on Netflix, and upon its release, it has already made its mark on the digital platform. Haq, the 2-hour and 16-minute film, is earning praises on X after it's OTT release. Let's have a look at some X reactions here'

X users praise Haq and Yami

A user took to his X account and wrote, 'Well, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi have proven why stories that originates from within the society or a nation holds the power of redefining it. Unbelievable narration, act and shall leave a lasting impact. I am now a fan of yours for the lifetime. #Haq #Netflix'.

Another X post read, 'Just finished watching #Haq on Netflix. A powerful film with a massive script, brilliant and authentic direction, and outstanding performances across the board. Yami delivers one of the strongest roles of her career,every scene stays etched in your mind. Truly one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema today. Emraan Hashmi is excellent as always. Highly recommended for anyone who truly appreciates quality cinema. @yamigautam, @emraanhashmi'

See some other X reactions here:

Haq plot

Haq deals with the story of an ordinary woman who fights a case to secure alimony for raising her children. Her husband is a lawyer, but she doesn't give up. Before the courtroom drama, the story shows a flashback from 17 years earlier, where Shazia and Abbas share a deep love. Their relationship goes well for nine years, but a rift develops when Abbas returns from Pakistan with a new wife, and they get divorced.

Abbas not only leaves Shazia but also refuses to take responsibility for their three children or provide them with their rightful share for their future sustenance. When Abbas refuses to pay alimony, Shazia knocks on the doors of the court. He tries to silence Shazia by citing 'triple talaq', but she doesn't stop, and soon this Muslim woman's personal struggle becomes a national debate.

Haq is inspired by Shah Bano case

The film's story is inspired by the book 'Bano: India's Daughter' written by Jigna Vora. The movie stars Yami Gautam (playing Shazia Bano) and Emraan Hashmi (playing Abbas Khan).

Haq is out on Netflix

The film also sparked considerable controversy. In 2025, Shah Bano's daughter, Siddiqa Begum, sent a legal notice to the CBFC and the producers of Haq, alleging that her consent had not been obtained to depict the 1985 Supreme Court case in the film. She also alleged that aspects of her mother's story had been misrepresented.

However, the film was released in theatres after receiving a green signal from court and is streaming on Netflix from January 2, 2026 onwards.

