Gandi Baat Season 6 poster: Ekta Kapoor faces backlash for mocking 'Goddess Lakshmi'

Where there is controversy, there is Ekta Kapoor! It seems she is in trouble again! Alt Balaji's poster of Gandii Baat Season 6 has become the eye of the storm. Netizens are demanding to ban the web series after they felt that the poster is mocking Goddess Lakshmi. There are many controversial and delicate subjects being covered on the platform, and OTT series appear to be pushing the limits of storylines and themes. A prime example of this is the television program Gandii Baat, which explores sensuality in rural India. However, the series, which is available on ALT Balaji, is facing criticism for its divisive poster.

Twitter users have raised concerns about the thumbnail for the show's sixth season, which depicts a woman dressed in vibrant Indian attire striking a shush pose, with a lotus positioned near her waist and two peacocks on either side. Some netizens have pointed out the striking resemblance to Goddess Lakshmi, who is traditionally depicted seated on a lotus.

The poster's striking resemblance to the revered deity has sparked a backlash, with a section of netizens accusing the show's creators of mocking and disrespecting Goddess Lakshmi through the imagery used. The controversy surrounding the poster has ignited a heated debate about artistic representation, cultural sensitivity, and the portrayal of religious symbols in the media.

One user wrote, “ALT Balaji belongs to Ektaa Kapoor, Balaji is present in the name itself, but the work is completely opposite, soft porn is served in it, if you are not satisfied with that, then created a similar thumbnail like Goddess Lakshmi, but a dirty woman was made to sit on the lotus. Do I find it objectionable only or do all of you also have objections??”

"These bastards have created such a situation that there has been so much hatred in the minds of common people that even we Sanatanis have been forced to become like fundamentalists. He is giving so much mental stress that he is not able to tolerate it now," a user wrote.

Another user tweeted, "Anekta Kapoor is a very ill-mannered woman who is surrounded by such poor thinking, whose mind is full of work, who has left no stone unturned to destroy Indian culture, this is the biggest reason for destruction, name Balaji, see how many falls she has done. Done, this is a shop of lust on the go".

The controversial and well-liked program, which has been directed by Sachin Mohite, is currently airing its seventh season. Every episode has a rural Indian narrative with an erotic theme. The series is also available on Jio Cinema.

