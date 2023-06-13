Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Contestants revealed; Check out the full list

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestants unveiled

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 announcement has set social media ablaze, as fans eagerly await the premiere of the new season. The show is popular for its controversies and makers leave no stone unturned to satisfy the audience by serving the right amount of entertainment.

With Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host, Big Boss OTT season 2 has created more excitement among the audience. Amidst the soaring speculations and swirling rumors surrounding the highly anticipated Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Jio Cinema has finally decided to put an end to the frenzy by unveiling the first glimpse of the intriguing housemates. This season promises exciting additions and twists. This season introduces audience participation empowering viewers with ultimate control over the game. They will have the power to influence the outcomes of daily tasks, an exceptional move in the show’s history.

Here’s the list of contestants to be seen in the Bigg Boss house:

1. Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a popular social media influencer hailing from Bihar. She is being touted as the Archana Gautam and Shehnaaz Gill of this season. Like Archana showed her UP swag and Shehnaaz flaunted her Punjabiness, Manisha will focus on her Bihari swag and the intelligence that she has developed from her roots on the show.

2. Abhishek Malhan

Abhishek Malhan hails from Pitampura- Rohini from Delhi and is a commerce graduate. He is a gamer who has a YouTube gaming channel. Abhishek’s brother Nishay Mahajan is also a YouTuber. He is also known as the Known as Mr. Beast of India, he is popular because he gives prizes to the viewers who complete his challengesFor the unversed, Malhan has made his channel Fukra Insaan and his first video was Rs 20 VS Rs 600 water. The video went viral and Abhishek started doing such challenge roasting and dare videos that caught the attention of the audience.

3. Akansha Puri

Akanksha Puri made her debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's film Calender Girls in 2015. She hails from Indore and started off as a model and did many regional films as well. Akanksha did a TV show called Vighnaharta Ganesha on Sony TV where she played Goddess Parvati. She was last in the web series Inspector Avinash.

4. Aaliya Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's former wife, has been in the news due to her marital tiffs. Both have openly posted about their personal lives and issues on social media. Aaliya’s real name is Anjali Kishore Pandey. She has two kids, a daughter Shora and a son Yaani. This is the first time Aaliya will be seen in a reality show. For the unversed, Aaliya was earlier married to Vinay Bhargava and changed her name to Aaliya only after she got married to Nawazuddin.

5. Jiya Shankar

Jiya Shankar is an actress who is best known for her roles in Kaatelal & Sons as Susheela Ruhail Solanki and Meri Hanikarak Biwi as Dr. Iravati ‘Ira’ Pandey. She was recently seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s love drama Ved for the first time in a feature film. She also featured in another TV show Pisachini opposite Harsh Rajput.

6. Puneet Superstar

Social media influencer Puneet Superstar also known as Lord Puneet became famous for his viral video of shouting loudly while riding a pillion on a bike. It’s the feat of embarrassing videos that has made him come to this. Another video is in which the creator swims in a puddle of muddy water and in another he smears toothpaste and chili powder on his face. He will now be making his reality Tv show debut.

7. Falaq Naaz

Actor Falaq Naaz has impressed fans with her work in TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Sasural Simar Ka and Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. Over the past few months, she has been in the news for her support of her brother Sheezan. Sheezan was arrested after his Alibaba Dastaan e Kabul costar Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of their show. He was released on bail a few months later.

