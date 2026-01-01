Stranger Things comes to an end: What's next for The Duffer Brothers The Duffer Brothers are producing two new supernatural series for Netflix, slated for 2026 releases. They rose to fame with Stranger Things, which ran for a period of 10 years, from 2016 to 2026.

Even as the sun begins to set on Hawkins, the Duffer Brothers aren't slowing down. Despite the buzz surrounding their new four-year deal with Paramount, the duo is hard at work finishing their final commitments under the Upside Down Pictures banner at Netflix.

Stranger Things fans have two major reasons to keep their subscriptions active in 2026. Here is the lowdown on the two supernatural projects currently in the works.

The Boroughs by The Duffer Brothers

If you love the "misfit group vs. monsters" trope but want a change of pace from teenage angst, The Boroughs is likely your next obsession. Set in a retirement community in the New Mexico desert, the story follows a group of unlikely elderly heroes joining forces to fight an otherworldly threat. The stakes? The entity is trying to steal the one thing these retirees value most: time.

While the Duffers are executive producing, the show is steered by creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). Talking about the project, the Duffer Brothers said, “While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.”

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen by The Duffer Brothers

This project leans heavily into the horror-drama space and is already further along in production. The filming was wrapped in May 2025.

The Plot: The story follows a bride and groom, played by Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco, during the week leading up to their ceremony. As the title suggests, the "happiest day of their lives" turns into a nightmare.

It is created by Haley Z Boston (Cabinet of Curiosities), with a stellar cast stacked with heavy hitters like Jennifer Jason Leigh and Ted Levine.

The Duffer Brothers said, “We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice - her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just … very Haley.”

The Duffer Brothers were working on The Talisman series for Netflix. However, that has been shelved.

