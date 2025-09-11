Do You Wanna Partner: What to expect from Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty’s new Prime Video series Prime Video’s Do You Wanna Partner releases Sept 12, 2025. With Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Nakuul Mehta, here’s what to expect from the comedy drama.

The comedy drama series Do You Wanna Partner is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, September 12, 2025. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar, the show follows the story of two best friends who become partners in an alcohol start-up.

The series has already generated buzz for its fresh concept and star-studded lineup. Its official trailer dropped on August 29, 2025, and has already crossed 17 million views on YouTube, showing strong audience interest.

Do You Wanna Partner cast

The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring some of the most popular faces in film and television.

Lead cast:

Tamannaah Bhatia

Diana Penty

Nakuul Mehta

Jaaved Jaaferi

Neeraj Kabi

Shweta Tiwari

Sufi Motiwala

Supporting cast includes: Lokesh Mittal, Sarabjeet Singh, Neeraj Sood, Nitika Anand, Vijayant Kohli, and Jazlyn Tanwani.

Do You Wanna Partner trailer and music album

The trailer highlights the story of two childhood best friends, Shikha Roy Chowdhury and Anahita Makujina, who team up to launch their own craft beer brand. The series celebrates female friendship, blending comedy and drama in an unapologetically fun way.

Alongside the trailer, the makers also launched the Do You Wanna Partner music album. With multiple soundtracks, the album promises to keep audiences engaged. On social media, the makers wrote: “The wait ends tonight! The full album drops at midnight — stay up, stream first, and let the music take over.”

Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar’s vision

The series is directed by Collin D’Cunha and Archit Kumar, both known for their previous work on acclaimed projects.

Collin D’Cunha has earlier directed Call Me Bae and assisted on hits like PK, Talaash, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Archit Kumar has worked on films such as Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Holiday.

Together, their vision adds credibility and freshness to the storytelling.

The world of beer-making in Do You Wanna Partner

One of the most unique elements of the show is its focus on craft beer-making. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at brewing, taste testing, and fermentation—an unusual but refreshing theme for an Indian web series.

With a strong cast led by Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty, and Nakuul Mehta, engaging music, and a unique storyline, Do You Wanna Partner is shaping up to be one of the most fun releases of 2025. Streaming exclusively on Prime Video from September 12, 2025, the series promises laughter, friendship, and fresh storytelling for viewers everywhere.

